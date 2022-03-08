Quiz! Can you name the Liverpool vs Inter Milan line-ups from 2008?

Six minutes on the clock, 26 players to guess.

Inter Milan and Liverpool are two of the biggest clubs in Europe. With iconic stadiums, unbelievable legends and European trophies in their lockers – not to mention fierce rivalries across town, it's a surprise they haven't met more.

The two sides fought it out in a Champions League tie back in 2008, though. In front of 42,000 Reds fans, the Merseysiders disposed of Inter 2-0, giving them a strong platform to progress to the quarters of the competition.

There, they'd face Arsenal – who had beaten the red side of Milan – for another classic. But that's another tale.

Today, we're asking you to rack your brains for who performed under Rafa Benitez and Roberto Mancini that season.

