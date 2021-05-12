Quiz! Can you name every English league champion ever?

You have 10 minutes to guess 122 clubs.

Quiz! Can you name every club to have played in the Football League since 2010?

The Football League was founded in the 1800s by some gentlemen with excellent moustaches. The idea was that each football club would play each other to be crowned the best in England. It was revolutionary.

Back then, there were no breakaways, no Sky Sports, no deadline day flurries and certainly no VAR. It was a simpler time for all.

And over the years, this sport that we all love has evolved into a multi-billion pound industry complete with history and histrionics, big goals and Big Sam. There have been 122 winners, now, of that most straightforward of questions.

Today, we want you to name every top flight champion ever. You might get the latest one, if no others.

