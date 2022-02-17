Quiz! Can you name every player with 50+ goals in European competition?
By Mark White published
Scouring the depths of history for anyone who managed a half-century of strikes across any UEFA club tournament
Six minutes on the clock, 21 players to guess.
Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your mates.
It's odd, isn't it? You can be a good player in one competition and an even better player in another.
While today's list of superstars is a who's who of domestic and international title-winners, they've all been extra special on the European stage – whether that's in the European Cup (later renamed the Champions League) or the UEFA Cup (later renamed the Europa League).
But while the "League" elements of both tournaments suggest that they're simply business as usual for your average goal-getter, there's something about the big occasion, the nights under the lights, that has coaxed an extra clutch-ness from these players.
Can you tell us who they are? You may have to traipse back in time a little for some of the answers…
