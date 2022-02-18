Quiz! Can you name every nation's most expensive player?
By Mark White published
Sure, you might know the most expensive Brazilian or Frenchman ever… but what about Honduran?
12 minutes on the clock, 75 players to guess. How many can you name?
Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your friends - be sure to get your Blues-supporting pals involved too.
NOW TRY Quiz! Can you name every nation to ever qualify for the Euros?
Boost your game with the best football kit deals on Amazon right now!
Everyone knows off by heart the most expensive English player of all time, right? Or the most expensive Brazilian, Frenchman… even Welshman.
But you might not remember the most expensive Ivorian off the top of your head. The most expensive Iraqi, Canadian, Peruvian or North Korean. All of these nations have made World Cups, too.
So that's what we're looking for today. We've found every country to have played in a World Cup, looked for their most expensive player – provided they were worth over a million pounds, let's be fair – and put them down for this quiz.
Some of them you'll have probably heard of. The most expensive Honduras player of all time, however? You might have to reach into the depths of your memory for that one.
MORE QUIZZES
Quiz! Can you name every English league champion ever?
Quiz! Can you name every player to finish in the Ballon d’Or top three from 1995 to 2019?
Quiz! Can you name every men's national football team in the world?
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Mark White has been a staff writer on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, writing pieces for both online and the magazine. He is a keen player of the Football Manager series and creates Twitter accounts for his Fantasy Premier League team every year, before losing interest in his team every September.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.