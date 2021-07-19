Football Shirt Collective reimagine new shirts with old sponsors
There's just something about an old sponsor, as Football Shirt Collective show with their latest social posts
Old sponsors were so much better than current ones, right? Football Shirt Collective agree.
FSC - an online store and site that posts classic shirts - have been posting pictures of brand new jerseys released this summer with one simple twist - they've added that club's most iconic sponsor across the chest.
Inter Milan
Liverpool
Parma
Manchester United
Newcastle United
Marseille
Lazio
Arsenal
1860 Munich
“Football shirts are inherently nostalgic,” says Phil Delves, Head of Content at Football Shirt Collective. “We’re immediately transported back to a moment in time when we see an old shirt, and the sponsors of old shirts are often the most defining features of these retro kits.
“Fiorentina and Nintendo, Manchester United and Sharp, these combinations reach far beyond the fanbase of a particular team. They represent a time when local brands like Newcastle Brown Ale and Draper Tools would mix it with the big boys, and when the landscape wasn’t completely saturated with betting companies.
“We can't wait to see what everyone's reactions will be to the thread as it unfolds this summer, and I think in most cases the shirts will be improved with the old companies. Hopefully a few of them take note; it’d be amazing to see the return of a few old faces to the game!”
