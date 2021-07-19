Football Shirt Collective reimagine new shirts with old sponsors

Old sponsors were so much better than current ones, right? Football Shirt Collective agree.

FSC - an online store and site that posts classic shirts - have been posting pictures of brand new jerseys released this summer with one simple twist - they've added that club's most iconic sponsor across the chest.

Image 1 of 9 (Image credit: Football Shirt Collective) Inter Milan Image 2 of 9 (Image credit: Football Shirt Collective) Liverpool Image 3 of 9 (Image credit: Football Shirt Collective) Parma Image 4 of 9 (Image credit: Football Shirt Collective) Manchester United Image 5 of 9 (Image credit: Football Shirt Collective) Newcastle United Image 6 of 9 (Image credit: Football Shirt Collective) Marseille Image 7 of 9 (Image credit: Football Shirt Collective) Lazio Image 8 of 9 (Image credit: Football Shirt Collective) Arsenal Image 9 of 9 (Image credit: Football Shirt Collective) 1860 Munich

“Football shirts are inherently nostalgic,” says Phil Delves, Head of Content at Football Shirt Collective. “We’re immediately transported back to a moment in time when we see an old shirt, and the sponsors of old shirts are often the most defining features of these retro kits.



“Fiorentina and Nintendo, Manchester United and Sharp, these combinations reach far beyond the fanbase of a particular team. They represent a time when local brands like Newcastle Brown Ale and Draper Tools would mix it with the big boys, and when the landscape wasn’t completely saturated with betting companies.



“We can't wait to see what everyone's reactions will be to the thread as it unfolds this summer, and I think in most cases the shirts will be improved with the old companies. Hopefully a few of them take note; it’d be amazing to see the return of a few old faces to the game!”

You can follow FSC on Twitter and Instagram, while their official site is footballshirtcollective.com

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and get a FREE England Euro 96 shirt!

READ NEXT

PREMIER LEAGUE When does the season begin? All the dates you need ahead of the new campaign

TOKYO 2020 Team GB Olympics 2020 football squad: full women's team

TEAM GB All the fixtures for Team GB's women's football team