FourFourTwo's Ultimate Guide to the Barclays FA Women's Super League and FA Women's Championship

The weekend of November 13 and 14 is one of the biggest in the women's football calendar for 2021.

With men's football on an international break, the full domestic spotlight will be on the Barclays FA Women's Super League and FA Women's Championship for the annual Women's Football Weekend.

This weekend sees some of the biggest fixtures in the game, including Tottenham hosting league leaders Arsenal for the north London derby, and last year's Barclays FA Women's Super League runners-up Manchester City taking on reigning champions Chelsea.

In the FA Women's Championship, meanwhile, it's a top-of-the-table clash as second-place Liverpool travel to first-place Durham in the hunt for the league's single promotion place.

Past editions of Women's Football Weekend have seen record-breaking attendances and plenty of drama, and with these fixtures, 2021 should be no different.

With affordable tickets and games being shown across the BBC, Sky Sports and The FA Player, it's never been easier to watch – but if you haven't been keeping up with the 2021/22 season so far, FourFourTwo's here to bring you up to date, with our Ultimate Guide to the Barclays FA Women's Super League and FA Women's Championship.

Across this week, we'll be bringing you everything you need to know – from previews of the weekend's action, to the lowdown on international names, rising stars and past champions. This is the place to be.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This weekend's fixtures

Barclays FA Women's Super League fixtures

Tottenham Hotspur v Arsena

1.30pm, Saturday November 13

Buy tickets

Watch live on BBC One



Everton vs Manchester United

12.30pm, Sunday November 14

Buy tickets

Watch live on Sky Sports



Birmingham City v Aston Villa

2pm, Sunday November 14

Buy tickets

Watch live on The FA Player



Brighton & Hove Albion v Leicester City

2pm, Sunday November 14

Buy tickets

Watch live on The FA Player



Manchester City v Chelsea

3pm, Sunday November 14

Buy tickets

Watch live on Sky Sports



West Ham United v Reading

3pm, Sunday November 14

Buy tickets

Watch live on The FA Player



FA Women’s Championship fixtures



Durham v Liverpool

12pm, Sunday November 14

Buy tickets

Watch live on The FA Player



Lewes v Coventry United

1.30pm, Sunday November 14

Buy tickets

Watch live on The FA Player



London City Lionesses v Sheffield United

1.30pm, Sunday November 14

Buy tickets

Watch live on The FA Player



Crystal Palace v Charlton Athletic

2pm, Sunday November 14

Buy tickets

Watch live on The FA Player



Bristol City v Blackburn Rovers

3pm, Sunday November 14

Buy tickets

Watch live on The FA Player



Watford v Sunderland

3.30pm, Sunday November 14

Buy tickets

Watch live on The FA Player