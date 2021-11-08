Women's Football Weekend preview: What Barclays FA Women's Super League and FA Women's Championship games are on this weekend?

It's a huge weekend of fixtures for the Women's Football Weekend, featuring an array of top-of-the-table clashes and heated derbies – and we'll be preparing for it all week on FourFourTwo with our Ultimate Guide to the Barclays FA Women's Super League and FA Women's Championship.

Barclays FA Women's Super League

Manchester City vs Chelsea, Sunday November 14, 3pm

Manchester City will be hoping they can arrest their worst ever start to a Barclays FA Women's Super League season when Chelsea visit them over Women’s Football Weekend. Until October’s Vitality Women’s FA Cup semi-final, Chelsea had never won in 90 minutes at the Academy Stadium, but their 3-0 victory there was Manchester City’s heaviest defeat at home since 2014. Chelsea on the other hand will know that perfection is the only option if they want to keep in touch with league leaders Arsenal.

Buy tickets | Watch live on Sky Sports Premier League

Tottenham vs Arsenal, Saturday November 13, 1:30pm

The North London Derby has become a firm fan favourite fixture of the Barclays FA Women's Super League calendar ever since Tottenham’s promotion to the top flight of women’s football two seasons ago.

However, Spurs have only ever scored one goal against Arsenal in the Barclays FA Women's Super League, and are yet to claim a single point off the Gunners. They did manage to take the lead in their recent Vitality Women's FA Cup quarter-final, but Arsenal came back to win 5-1. That result is typical of an Arsenal side who have looked unstoppable under new manager Jonas Eidevall. They will be confident of maintaining their 100% start in the league.

Buy tickets | Watch live on BBC One

Everton vs Manchester United, Sunday November 14, 12.30pm

Everton and Manchester United both started the season as potential challengers for the third Champions League spot. Yet, Everton’s poor start to the season saw manager Willie Kirk leaving the club, with this match being new coach Jean-Luc Vasseur’s second game in charge.

New Manchester United boss Marc Skinner, however, has had a strong start to the league. Despite a chastening 6-1 defeat to Chelsea, United held Manchester City to a draw and the return of striker Alessia Russo has seen them improving week on week. A victory for United here could firmly establish them as favourites for third place come the end of the season.

Buy tickets | Watch live on Sky Sports

Birmingham City vs Aston Villa, Sunday November 14, 2pm

The Second City derby has had some extra spice added this season, thanks to former Birmingham manager Carla Ward’s move across the city to take up the reins at Aston Villa. Ward did not move alone with Hannah Hampton and Sarah Mayling also making the controversial switch between the two clubs.

Ward’s management kept Birmingham up in spectacular circumstances last season, and she has already made an impact at Aston Villa, securing seven points from their opening five games. Birmingham have continued to struggle though, despite the efforts of new manager Scott Booth, and are currently sitting second bottom with only one point. Any kind of result here would be a big boost for Birmingham City.

Buy tickets | Watch live on the FA Player

Brighton vs Leicester City, Sunday November 14, 2pm

Leicester City were tipped to make a big splash in the Barclays FA Women's Super League, following their promotion from the FA Women’s Championship. It has hardly been plain sailing though, with the Foxes losing all five of their matches, scoring just twice in these opening games. A 2-0 loss at Chelsea suggested some kind of improvement with Leicester being able to repel Chelsea for over 80 minutes, but they need to start getting points on the board soon.

Meanwhile, Brighton will have to turn their attention back to the league after failing to beat Arsenal in the semi-final of the Vitality Women's FA Cup. Hope Powell’s side have made a bright start to the season with historic signing Danielle Carter settling well into the team. Brighton will feel like this is a game they should be able to win.

Buy tickets | Watch live on The FA Player

West Ham vs Reading, Sunday November 14, 3pm

Until Reading’s 3-0 victory over Aston Villa, you could be forgiven for thinking that no one had told Kelly Chambers’ team that the season had started. Clearly rocked by the departures of Fara Williams and Angharad James, Reading have looked toothless going forward and open at the back. Despite the recruitment of Natasha Dowie and Olympic gold medal winner Deanne Rose, Chambers’ side look far-removed from the team who finished seventh last year.

West Ham have seen the opposite effect on their team, with Olli Harder’s side looking stronger than ever. A shock win over Manchester City summed up their new found defensive strength, whilst the summer addition of Yui Hasegawa have provided them with some much needed guile going forward.

Buy tickets | Watch live on The FA Player

FA Women's Championship

Durham vs Liverpool, Sunday November 14, 12pm

The early kick-off in the FA Women’s Championship sees second-placed Liverpool travel to first placed Durham in a match that sees two of the most different teams in the division play each other.

While Liverpool are well Liverpool, Durham are one of the few teams in the second tier of women’s football not to be affiliated with a men’s side. Matt Beard’s Liverpool side have only lost once this season, while Durham have lost twice, so expect fireworks between these two in an early test of their title credentials.

London City Lionesses vs Sheffield United, Sunday November 14, 1.30pm

Sheffield United made a strong start to the FA Women’s Championship season, including shocking league leaders Durham 3-1 on the opening day, but their results have fallen away in recent matches. After scoring nine goals in their opening three games, they have only managed one in their subsequent four. They will be hoping to get their season back on track against a London City Lionesses side who have already won five of their eight games.

Lewes vs Coventry United, Sunday November 14, 1.30pm

Bottom placed side Coventry United travel to Lewes, who are famous for having the same budget for both their men’s and women’s teams, having only picked up one point so far this season. Despite having gone full-time over the summer, Coventry have struggled to get a foothold in the FA Women's Championship so far. Despite Lewes being only two places above Coventry, they will be hopeful of getting a result.

Crystal Palace vs Charlton, Sunday November 14, 2pm

Crystal Palace caught Durham by surprise last weekend, scoring just four minutes in on their way to a 3-1 win. It will be a big confidence boost for the club as they head into a South London derby with neighbours Charlton. The former Vitality Women's FA Cup winners have turned their Women’s Championship fortunes around having appointed ex-Tottenham manager Karen Hills and going full time. Both clubs will be gunning for a win to stay in touch with the top of the table.

Bristol City vs Blackburn Rovers, Sunday November 14, 3pm

Relegated from the Barclays FA Women's Super League last season, Bristol City have struggled to adjust to life in the FA Women’s Championship. The Robins also lost manager Tanya Oxtoby over the summer who opted not to return after her maternity leave. However, a 5-1 win over Sheffield United at the weekend showed that there is still plenty of quality in that side.

Despite Blackburn Rovers’ mixed results so far, a 0-0 draw with high-flying Liverpool might give them a confidence boost heading into this fixture.

Watford vs Sunderland, Sunday November 14, 3.30pm

This match sees the two sides promoted from the North and South Women’s National League division meet in the FA Women’s Championship for the first time. Watford picked up only their first win in the division last weekend against Lewes, having spent some time bouncing between the second and third division over the past couple of years.

Sunderland will be hoping their time in the FA Women's Championship sets them on the path to former glories; they are famous for having developed some of England’s best players including Lucy Bronze, Steph Houghton and Jordan Nobbs.

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and save over a third on standard price.

Restock your kit bag with the best deals for footballers on Amazon right now