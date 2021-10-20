Manchester United v Atalanta live stream and betting odds: How to watch the Champions League from anywhere in the world

Manchester United v Atalanta live stream, BT Sport, Wednesday 20 October, 8pm BST

The Man United boss is approaching his third anniversary in charge at Old Trafford and has one of the strongest squads in Europe at his disposal. Yet United continue to underwhelm and are in danger of slipping out of the Premier League title race before the midway point of the campaign. They are also up against it in their bid to qualify for the knockout stage of the Champions League, with one (fortuitous) win and one loss up to now.

Saturday's 4-2 defeat by Leicester provided a useful snapshot of where United are at. The individual quality in the team allowed them to score two goals against good opposition, with Mason Greenwood's stunning opener a highlight. But United did not have any discernible strategy in or out of possession, and they were ruthlessly exploited by a well-drilled, well-coached Leicester team who arrived at the King Power Stadium with a clear plan.

Unlike their title rivals, United are not more than the sum of their parts. The buck stops with the manager in situations like this, and although Solskjaer does not appear to be in any imminent danger of losing his job, results must improve quickly.

A home game against Atalanta has all the hallmarks of a potential banana skin. The Italian side are beginning to click into gear in Serie A. They were excellent in a 4-1 thrashing of Empoli at the weekend and will not fear a trip to Old Trafford. Gian Piero Gasperini is a fantastic coach and his team play on the front foot wherever they go. United have better individual players in their ranks, but as they have discovered in recent weeks that is not always enough.

Kick-off is at 8pm BST and the game is being shown live on BT Sport 2 in the UK.

