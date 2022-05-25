Nike England Euro 2022 women's home kit released: Is this the classiest national shirt we've ever had?

The Nike England Euro 2022 women's home kit has been released – and it might just be one of the most beautiful shirts that the England national side has ever had.

Women's Euro 2022 kicks off on July 6, with England likely to wear this new get-up when they face Austria in the tournament opener at Old Trafford. Group A also features Northern Ireland and Norway – so it's possible that this kit will feature in all three opening fixtures for the Lionesses.

Gone is the red trim and flourishes, replaced by a modern pearlescent badge: the first time that either the men or women's side have had one. This shirt has a very subtle geometric pattern all over, too, while the inside collar has the words, "Send her victorious" inscribed: a line from the national anthem. Fittingly, the shirt is inspired by diamonds.

From the pattern across the shirt that illuminates the closer you are to see it, to the beautiful effect of the badge, the idea of this kit is inspired by precious stones and the idea of pressure creating diamonds. There are even little diamonds across the home and away socks too, just to tie it all together: we love cohesion.

According to Nike, the team was consulted on what the kit should look like the idea of diamonds featuring heavily comes from the players themselves. With this summer presenting a watershed moment for women's sport as England host the Euros, the home shirt is certainly regal, individual and effortless enough to capture the attention.

Oh – and there's so much more technology than has ever been in a football shirt before. Since there's a difference between men's bodies and women's bodies in terms of where the support and sweat protection is needed, Nike has tailored this specifically to its target.

(Image credit: England)

To be worn by the likes of Lucy Bronze, Leah Williamson and Fran Kirby – who we now know are in the hosts' provisional squad for Euro 2022 – this is only the second home shirt produced solely for the women's side. The World Cup in 2019 saw the first exclusive Lionesses shirts, with a classic home shirt and a much-celebrated dark-red, rose-emblazoned away.

This kit follows fellow home nation and Group A side Northern Ireland, whose shirt was released earlier this year by Adidas, along with the other nations they manufacture for: Belgium, Sweden, Germany, Spain and Sweden.

Women's European Championship 2022 is fast approaching with preparations to the tournament ramping up now that the WSL season has ended. England will play friendlies against Belgium, the Netherlands and Switzerland before the competition commences.