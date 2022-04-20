Women's Euro 2022 kits: Every country's shirts so far

Women's Euro 2022 kits are starting to arrive, with this summer's tournament fast approaching.

The first brand out the gates to reveal their Euro 2022 shirts is Adidas, dropping the threads for five of the 16 teams who will battle it out for European supremacy in England this July.

The host themselves have not revealed their shirts, with Nike again producing the England kits.

Women's Euro 2022 kits: Belgium home

(Image credit: Adidas)

Belgium are pushing the boat out this year, revealing a black shirt for their home kit, rather than the standard red.

They've regularly appeared in black for their away kits since the men's Euro 2000, but this is a very different look for the, er, Red Devils.

Belgium home women: £70

Women's Euro 2022 kits: Belgium away

(Image credit: Adidas)

They've not even got red on their away shirt! The Belgians will display pale yellow on their Women's Euro 2022 away kit, and frankly, we don't know what to think.

Women's Euro 2022 kits: Germany home

(Image credit: Adidas)

Germany often have enviable shirts, and while this is on the sparser end of the spectrum, the orange and red flag flashes on the sleeve brighten it up. The circular badge also works well in the central position.

Germany home women: £70

Germany home men: £70

Women's Euro 2022 kits: Germany away

(Image credit: Adidas)

Back to a turquoise offering for Germany's away shirt – possibly most fondly remembered from Euro 96, also hosted in England.

Germany away women: £70

Women's Euro 2022 kits: Northern Ireland home

(Image credit: Adidas)

The Adidas template for this season's shirts works well for Northern Ireland, with the yellow on the badge standing out well in the centre, and the round neck providing a classic look.

Northern Ireland home women: £65

Northern Ireland home men: £65

Women's Euro 2022 kits: Spain home

(Image credit: Adidas)

It's not much different to some other shirts on display and, though it's not the most memorable as a result, it is still very, very nice.

Spain home women: £70

Spain home men: £70

Women's Euro 2022 kits: Spain away

(Image credit: Adidas)

Not as popular in the FourFourTwo offices, the patterned sky blue design and monochrome badge make this one a bit forgetful.

Spain away women: £70

Women's Euro 2022 kits: Sweden home

(Image credit: Adidas)

Big Euro 96 vibes from this one, with blue backpack-like straps coming over the shoulders. Lovely stuff.

Sweden home women: £70

Sweden home men: £70