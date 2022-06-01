Northern Ireland Women’s Euro 2022 squad: Who will make the team?

The final Northern Ireland Women’s Euro 2022 squad is yet to be revealed but here is who Northern Ireland manager, Kenny Shiels, most recently called up to his team.

The Northern Ireland Euro 2022 squad will be made up of 23 players, of which three must be goalkeepers. If a player becomes unavailable before the start of the tournament, whether through injury or illness, Northern Ireland will be able to select a replacement.

Northern Ireland Women’s Euro 2022 squad: The players called up for April's internationals

GK: Jacqueline Burns (Glentoran)

GK: Becky Flaherty (Sheffield United)

DF: Kelsie Burrows (Linfield)

DF: Toni Leigh Finnegan (Cliftonville)

DF: Rebecca Holloway (Racing Louisville)

DF: Ashley Hutton (Linfield)

DF: Emma McMaster (Glentoran)

DF: Julie Nelson (Crusaders Strikers)

DF: Laura Rafferty (Bristol City)

MF: Nadene Caldwell (Glentoran)

MF: Marissa Callaghan (Cliftonville)



MF: Rachel Furness (Liverpool)



MF: Samantha Kelly (Glentoran)

MF: Chloe McCarron (Glentoran)



MF: Louise McDaniel (Cliftonville)



MF: Rebecca McKenna (Linfield)

MF: Sarah Robson (Durham)

MF: Ciara Watling (Charlton Athletic)

FW: Kerry Beattie (Glentoran)

FW: Simone Magill (Everton)

FW: Danielle Maxwell (Glentoran)



FW: Kirsty McGuiness (Cliftonville)

FW: Emily Wilson (Crusaders Strikers)

Northern Ireland Women’s Euro 2022 squad: Team preview

This Northern Ireland Women’s Euro 2022 squad will make history in this summer’s European Championships as it is the first international tournament they have ever qualified for. The lowest ranked side in the competition reached the finals having beaten Ukraine in one of the play-offs. Despite a number of their squad being part time, they will be hoping to have a big impact at a tournament that will feel very close to home. As part of their preparations for their part-time players, Northern Ireland have been running a full-time training camp over the past six months to help them get ready.

However, the Northern Ireland Women’s team has not been without controversy, as Kenny Shiels raised a number of eyebrows after his comments suggesting women concede more goals in quick succession than men because they are “more emotional”. Despite widespread outrage, his squad has stuck by him.

Northern Ireland Women’s Euro 2022 squad: Who is Northern Ireland’s captain?

Marissa Callaghan

Northern Ireland’s captain is midfielder Marissa Callaghan. She has played for Cliftonville for almost the entirety of her life, aside from briefly going to the US for college, and is now a player-coach there. Callaghan scored in the second leg play-off against Ukraine to help send Northern Ireland to the Euros.

Northern Ireland Women’s Euro 2022 squad: Who is Northern Ireland’s best player?

Rachel Furness

Rachel Furness ended up playing for Northern Ireland after England refused to offer her a trial when she was a teenager. The midfielder from Sunderland used to play alongside Jill Scott, but has become a Northern Irish legend thanks to her exploits for her national side. She is their all-time top goalscorer and will be once again playing in the WSL after helping Liverpool win promotion from the Women’s Championship this season.

Northern Ireland Women’s Euro 2022 squad: Who is Northern Ireland’s manager?

Kenny Shiels

Kenny Shiels is no stranger to controversy, having been roundly criticised for his comments on women being more emotional than men earlier this year. Shiels has been manager of Northern Ireland since 2019, having previously coached in Ireland, Scotland, and Thailand. Under his leadership, Northern Ireland have reached their first ever international tournament.