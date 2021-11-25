NS Mura v Tottenham Hotspur live stream: How to watch the Europa Conference League from anywhere in the world

NS Mura v Tottenham Hotspur live stream, BT Sport, Thursday 25 November, 5.45pm GMT

Antonio Conte will be seeking another win as Tottenham boss when his side travel to Slovenia to face NS Mura on Thursday.

The Spurs players were booed off the pitch by their own fans at half-time of Sunday’s game against Leeds. The home team were poor in the opening 45 minutes of Conte’s first Premier League match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, and duly found themselves 1-0 down at the interval.

A different Tottenham team came out for the second half. Playing with more energy and aggression, Spurs scored twice to turn the game around and pick up all three points. An equally impressive feat was the fact they outran Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds, a very rare occurrence indeed.

Conte will now turn his attention towards the Europa Conference League. This competition is clearly not high up the Italian’s list of priorities, and he would gladly sacrifice it if he felt an absence of European participation would aid Tottenham’s top-four challenge.

For now, though, Conte is looking to build confidence and momentum, and he will therefore be keen to see his side register a third victory in his fourth game at the helm in all competitions. He named a strong side against Vitesse earlier this month but might be tempted to give a rest to some key players ahead of this weekend’s trip to Burnley. Spurs will definitely be without Cristian Romero, but Giovani Lo Celso could be involved after injury.

Victory here would keep Tottenham in with a chance of finishing top of Group G and therefore advancing automatically to the round of 16. They are currently three points behind Rennes and one clear of third-placed Vitesse, who take on the French side on Thursday. NS Mura have not picked up a single point so far and have already been eliminated.

Kick-off is at 5.45pm GMT and the game is being shown live on BT Sport 2 in the UK.

Use a VPN to watch a NS Mura v Tottenham Hotspur live stream from outside your country

If you’re on holiday or just simply out of the country, your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows exactly where you are from your IP address. Your access to the game will be automatically blocked, which is annoying if you’ve paid a subscription fee and don't want to use an illegal stream that decides to buffer at the worst possible moment. And that's where we recommend ExpressVPN (more on which below).

All you need to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN) to get beyond such aggravations (assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs). A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, meaning suppliers can’t work out where you are and what you’re doing. The info going to and from is entirely encrypted.

There are plenty of options out there, including:

ExpressVPN ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it!

NordVPN NordLocker NordVPN with quality mobile and desktop apps A cheaper option and almost ExpressVPN's equal when it comes to quality, too. A single subscription covers six connections, so you can use it on mobile, laptop, streaming devices and more, all at the same time.

Surfshark Surfshark VPN Surfshark offers a great VPN at a fraction of the price It's clear to see why Surfshark is top of TechRadar's best cheap VPN table – it combines an excellent product with bargain pricing, starting at £2/$2.50 a month!