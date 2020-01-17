Why Euro 96 still means so much – the tournament that rode a wave of change in football

Subscribe to the podcast on Spotify here, on Acast here or on iTunes here

Euro 96 took place in a different world. It was a time closer to the three-day week, the Vietnam War and the eradication of smallpox than the present day.

English football had welcomed the start of the Premier League only four years earlier, but had endured embarrassment at Euro 92 and absence from USA 94.

Despite that, the tournament captured the national imagination and came to sum up a moment in both our footballing and cultural history.

Conor Pope is joined by Gary Parkinson, James Andrew, and Chris Flanagan to discuss the whole tournament.

