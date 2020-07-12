Quiz! Can you get 30 correct answers in our Arsenal or Tottenham quiz?

Eight minutes on the clock, 30 answers to guess.

It may well be the unfriendliest local derby in the Premier League.

There's definitely no love lost between Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur, two north London giants who have established themselves among the kingpins of the English game. This is a hatred that goes deep, too.

Ever since they came into contact with one another, this has been one of the most hotly-contested derbies of the footballing calendar. Players have switched allegiances - even managers - and the feud will never truly end.

So how well do you know these two squabbling sides?

