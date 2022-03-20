Southampton v Manchester City live stream: How to watch the FA Cup from anywhere in the world

Southampton v Manchester City live stream, Sunday 20 March, 3pm GMT

Manchester City will be looking to bounce back from mild disappointment in the Premier League when they take on Southampton in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.

Pep Guardiola’s side were held to a 0-0 draw by Crystal Palace on Monday night, a result which allowed Liverpool to close the gap at the top of the table 48 hours later. A 2-0 win against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium saw the Reds move to within one point of top spot, leaving City under pressure in the title race.

For now the focus is on the FA Cup, a competition City have only won once in the last decade. A trip to St Mary’s will not necessarily be straightforward.

Guardiola’s men dropped points at that stadium in January, while they also failed to beat Southampton in the reverse fixture at the Etihad Stadium. Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side will look to disrupt City’s build-up by pressing high up the pitch, a tactic which worked well for Palace in the first half of Monday’s encounter at Selhurst Park.

Southampton were looking nervously over their shoulder at the bottom three not too long ago, but an upturn in results beginning in December saw them pull clear of trouble. The Saints have lost three games in a row in the Premier League, though, and they will need to improve if they are to knock City out on Sunday.

Guardiola will have to make do without Ruben Dias, who will not return to full fitness until after the international break. Cole Palmer is back in training and could be on the bench here.

Southampton will be unable to call upon the services of Lyanco and Alex McCarthy, while Armanda Broja will need to be assessed. Hasenhuttl expects to have Tino Livramento and Nathan Tella available for selection again.

Kick-off is at 3pm GMT on Sunday 20 March, and UK viewers can watch live on BBC. See below for international broadcast options.

