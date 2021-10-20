Spartak Moscow v Leicester City live stream: How to watch the Europa League from anywhere in the world

Spartak Moscow v Leicester City live stream, BT Sport, Wednesday 20 October, 3.30pm BST

Leicester will be looking to belatedly kick-start their Europa League campaign when they face Spartak Moscow on Wednesday.

The Foxes have just one point to their name after two rounds of European fixtures. A 2-2 draw with Napoli was somewhat disappointing in the circumstances - Leicester led 2-0 before conceding twice in the final 20 minutes - but in hindsight that looks like a good result. Luciano Spalletti's side have a 100 per cent record in Serie A having won each of the eight games they have contested so far.

More concerning was Leicester's 1-0 loss to Legia Warsaw last time out. That result leaves Brendan Rodgers' charges bottom of Group C ahead of Wednesday's match, and another defeat here would leave them in a precarious position at the midway point of the group stage.

The hope at the King Power Stadium is that Saturday's 4-2 victory over Manchester United will prove to be the start of a solid run of form. Leicester's performances have generally been below par at the start of this season, but they looked like their old selves again when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side came to town.

Leicester were certainly aided by United's shoddy defending and non-existent structure without possession, but they still deserve credit for putting the Red Devils to the sword. The presence in the backline of Jonny Evans instantly made Leicester much more secure, and Rodgers is likely to stick with the 3-4-1-2 formation when his side travel to Russia this week.

Spartak Moscow have three points after two games, having lost to Legia Warsaw before registering a shock 3-2 victory over Napoli on matchday two. The teams from Serie A and the Premier League were expected to dominate this section, but Group C is wide open ahead of matchday three. Leicester must realistically ensure they avoid defeat at a minimum if they are to qualify for the knockout phase.

Kick-off is at 3.30pm BST and the game is being shown live on BT Sport 2 in the UK.

