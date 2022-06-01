Switzerland’s Euro 2022 group: Who will they face in Group C?

Switzerland’s Euro 2022 group contains the Netherlands and Sweden. It did originally contain Russia but they have been suspended from the competition. It is not yet clear if they will be replaced at the tournament. Switzerland are the clear underdogs in this group.

Switzerland’s Euro 2022 group: Sweden

13th July

Due to the absence of Russia, Switzerland are due to start their Euros a little later than everyone else, playing their first group game against Sweden on 13th July. Sweden are heading into the tournament ranked second in the world, having won silver at last year’s Tokyo Olympics. They will be hoping to add to their sole piece of silverware: the 1984 European Championship title.

Sweden have a raft of talent all across the pitch with experienced heads like Caroline Seger and Hedvig Lindahl being combined with exciting young talent such as Hanna Bennison. Their attacking riches are particularly formidable with Stina Blackstenius, Fridolina Rolfö and Kosovare Asllani all available to call on.

Switzerland’s Euro 2022 group: The Netherlands

17th July

Switzerland’s final group game will be against The Netherlands at Bramall Lane in Sheffield. The Netherlands are currently the holders of the European Championship, having won it on home turf back in 2017. However, manager Sarina Wiegman has been hired by England so they will be led into the tournament by former Portland Thorns boss Mark Parsons.

Despite the managerial change, the Netherlands side is full of attacking talent. Vivianne Miedema has played a slightly different role for Arsenal this season but remains an unstoppable goalscorer. Meanwhile, Lieke Martens has missed a large portion of the season for Barcelona but the Netherlands will be hoping she can find her fitness before July, having been named ‘Player of the Tournament’ at the 2017 Euros. The Dutch side’s biggest boost will have come with Lyon midfielder Damaris Egurrola committing to them, despite being eligible to play for Spain and the USA.

Switzerland’s Euro 2022 group: Who will the third team in the group be?

Switzerland were due to face Russia in Group C but UEFA announced in February that they would be suspended from the competition. UEFA are yet to confirm how their suspension will affect the tournament as a whole.