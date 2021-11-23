Villarreal v Manchester United live stream: How to watch the Champions League from anywhere in the world

Villarreal v Manchester United live stream, BT Sport, Tuesday 23 November, 5.45pm GMT

Manchester United will begin life after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Tuesday as they face Villarreal in the Champions League.

Solskjaer was finally given his marching orders on Sunday following a 4-1 thrashing by Watford the previous day. That was United’s fourth defeat in their last five Premier League games, and the nature of the performance as well as the result meant there was no coming back for the beleaguered Norwegian. United’s problems run deeper than Solskjaer, but the club legend’s position had become untenable after a dismal run of form.

Erik ten Hag, Zinedine Zidane and Brendan Rodgers have all been linked with the job, but it is Michael Carrick who will lead the team on Tuesday night. The former midfielder has been handed the reins on a temporary basis and will look to oversee the victory that would take United through to the knockout stage of the Champions League.

Villarreal were unfortunate to lose at Old Trafford in the reverse fixture in September. Unai Emery’s side were the better team that night but succumbed to a 3-2 defeat which leaves them behind United at the top of Group F due to an inferior head-to-head record. A two-goal win for the Yellow Submarine on Tuesday would send them through to the round of 16.

United will have to make do without Raphael Varane and Paul Pogba for the trip to Spain. Harry Maguire will serve a domestic ban against Chelsea this weekend after his red card against Watford, but the club captain remains available for selection in Europe. Mason Greenwood has tested positive for COVID-19 and Edinson Cavani is a doubt with a tendon problem.

Villarreal are sweating on the fitness of Gerard Moreno, who was not included in the matchday squad against Celta Vigo at the weekend. Arnaut Danjuma, Sergio Asenjo, Paco Alcacer, and Etienne Capoue are expected to be involved after minor injuries.

Kick-off is at 5.45pm GMT and the game is being shown live on BT Sport 3 in the UK.

Use a VPN to watch a Villarreal v Manchester United live stream

If you’re on holiday or just simply out of the country, your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows exactly where you are from your IP address. Your access to the game will be automatically blocked, which is annoying if you’ve paid a subscription fee and don't want to use an illegal stream that decides to buffer at the worst possible moment. And that's where we recommend ExpressVPN (more on which below).

All you need to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN) to get beyond such aggravations (assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs). A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, meaning suppliers can’t work out where you are and what you’re doing. The info going to and from is entirely encrypted.

There are plenty of options out there, including:

ExpressVPN ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it!

NordVPN NordLocker NordVPN with quality mobile and desktop apps A cheaper option and almost ExpressVPN's equal when it comes to quality, too. A single subscription covers six connections, so you can use it on mobile, laptop, streaming devices and more, all at the same time.

Surfshark Surfshark VPN Surfshark offers a great VPN at a fraction of the price It's clear to see why Surfshark is top of TechRadar's best cheap VPN table – it combines an excellent product with bargain pricing, starting at £2/$2.50 a month!