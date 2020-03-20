Quiz! Can you name the France and Brazil line-ups from the 1998 World Cup final?

WATCHALONG Watch the full France 98 World Cup final with us at 3pm Saturday, March 21 right here

Eight minutes on the clock, 27 names to guess - that's 11 for each side, two substitutes for Brazil and three for France.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your friends - especially if they're gamers!

NOW TRY Quiz! Can you name the top 20 rated players from every FIFA game in the last decade?

FIFA 21 NEWS What we know so far and what changes we expect for the next game





France 98. The World Cup of David Beckham's sending off. That Dennis Bergkamp goal. Of Davor Suker (who?) winning the Golden Boot.

The 90s were a golden age of football. Where devils and geniuses played side by side, a time before xG, Galacticos and social media.

It all culminated, on the pitch at least, in one spectacle at the Stade de France. Hosts vs. Holders.

Today, we want you to name the players who took to the field the night that France defeated Brazil 3-1 to lift their very first world title.

There should be at least a few names you recognise - it wasn't that long ago, was it?

While you’re here, why not take advantage of our brilliant subscribers’ offer? Get the game’s greatest stories and best journalism direct to your door for only £12.25 every three months – less than £3.80 per issue – and you’ll also receive bookazines worth £29.97!

NOW READ...

EUROS 5 ways Gareth Southgate can use Euro 2020 postponement to England's advantage

LIVERPOOL Liverpool's 10 best ever shirts that you can buy right now

GUIDE Premier League live stream best VPN: how to watch every game from anywhere in the world

---

More great football quizzes on FourFourTwo.com