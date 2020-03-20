Quiz! Can you name the France and Brazil line-ups from the 1998 World Cup final?
It was 22 long years ago - but how many of the players from the 1998 Coup de Monde final do you recall?
WATCHALONG Watch the full France 98 World Cup final with us at 3pm Saturday, March 21 right here
Eight minutes on the clock, 27 names to guess - that's 11 for each side, two substitutes for Brazil and three for France.
France 98. The World Cup of David Beckham's sending off. That Dennis Bergkamp goal. Of Davor Suker (who?) winning the Golden Boot.
The 90s were a golden age of football. Where devils and geniuses played side by side, a time before xG, Galacticos and social media.
It all culminated, on the pitch at least, in one spectacle at the Stade de France. Hosts vs. Holders.
Today, we want you to name the players who took to the field the night that France defeated Brazil 3-1 to lift their very first world title.
There should be at least a few names you recognise - it wasn't that long ago, was it?
