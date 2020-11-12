The 22 weirdest things that ever happened in football – according to FourFourTwo readers

Football - bloody hell. It's a funny old sport, isn't it?

We've all had our fair share of surreal moments on the terraces, watching Sky Sports from home and even having a kickabout ourselves. But beyond seeing an outfield player go in goal, we wanted to ask you about the oddest things that you've ever seen at your club - the pinch yourself moments that you can still see the outline of the bruises from.

MORE FROM YOU A collection of the absolute worst unpopular football opinions

Once we sifted through the tweets just saying, "Well where do we begin", discounted the "Insert X player who wasn't very good" and scrolled past the photos of Edgar Davids in Crystal Palace shirts, you'll never guess some of the stories you told us.

The obvious standouts

A beachball scoring against us. pic.twitter.com/Tkv5PkxnPQNovember 11, 2020

One of Darren Bent's most famous assists. Later asked as a question on ITV's The Chase where one contestant answered that Bent had his shot deflected in off an ice cream van. Iconic.

There's nothing weird about the now-legendary Boiler Man. What were Ideal Boilers supposed to have as a mascot, exactly?

One of our players offering to pay the club mascot's wagesNovember 11, 2020

Justice for Gunnersaurus.

Need I say more? pic.twitter.com/P9Ua2HxrbJNovember 11, 2020

Think that's where the weirdness ends? Owner Mohamed Al-Fayed blamed the removal of the statue for Fulham's relegation from the Premier League after 13 years, as the 7ft 5in replica of Michael Jackson was then moved to the National Football Museum in Manchester in May 2014.

It has now been removed.

Anything else is wrong #ncfc https://t.co/33YLP6ONBG pic.twitter.com/qWjHDL0UhdNovember 11, 2020

We can hear this picture.

What on Earth are they doing there?

It is quite simply the time someone smuggled a chicken into a match and released it on the pitch to protest the owners pic.twitter.com/UNsTtoI8v3 https://t.co/403A3EILnSNovember 11, 2020

So much to unpack about this. How did someone get a chicken into Ewood Park? Why a chicken? Why was there a man dressed as the Sugar Puffs Honey Monster in the Darwen End? And why did Yakubu look so calm when he picked the chicken up? We'll perhaps never know the full story.

“Jim Branning” from Eastenders leading the @SouthamptonFC team onto the pitch for a championship game in 2007! pic.twitter.com/nXqc5bTWm3November 11, 2020

An odd choice of captain from the Saints but someone needed to replace Hojbjerg.

The entire Ken Anderson/Laurence Bassini era aside, there was that time a pitch-invading flipper man did a belly flop in the six-yard box. https://t.co/tQOuipcqii pic.twitter.com/JCyvgZzfvFNovember 11, 2020

Now this is what we're talking about. This is the only diving in the area that we want to see.

Well, this is a blast from the past. What were West Bromwich Albion even doing in Barcelona anyway? It's not as if they had a game there.

File with: Harry Kane on corners for England and David James coming on as a striker for Manchester City.

A Man City fan running on the pitch & ripping his season ticket up as we were losing 1-0 at home to Bury in a league game. Then on the local radio phone-in show after the game,someone called in and said he should get the ticket back adding "If we have to suffer then so should he"November 11, 2020

We've seen weirder stuff but not much can beat this for funniness.

Managers and owners

Sherwood letting a fan manage... pic.twitter.com/HENRCNvChsNovember 11, 2020

Similar of course to the preseason match in which Harry Redknapp brought on a mouthy fan to see if he could do any better than his players (and he could).

Chairman coming onto pitch after game calling out fans to fight him https://t.co/Xt7FcOdVtpNovember 11, 2020

Ahh yes, Eddie Mitchell taking a leaf out of the John Carver school of football ownership. It's not very Abramovich but we're here for it.

Gillingham manager Andy Hessenthaler was sent off for abusing the 4th official. But he was also player-manager so brought himself on to play the remainder of the game as there was no rule against it.https://t.co/Tq32tNS5QMNovember 11, 2020

Such a dastardly loophole. Exactly the kind of person who would get made redundant and use their notice to get up to nonsense around the office.

Billed as "The Argentine Sir Alex Ferguson", Ramon Diaz arrived at Oxford United from River Plate in 2004, two of his players in tow, amidst rumours that he was managing the side for free. Unsurprisingly, he didn't last long at the Kassam Stadium.

Hardy decided to focus on other ventures besides football after the offending image was tweeted. We're not sure what but guesses are welcome.

Jackie McNamara steps down as York City manager. Immediately appointed caretaker manager then promoted to club CEO. pic.twitter.com/NzgCUIIOwLNovember 11, 2020

McNamara is now a "consultant" at previous club Dunfermline Athletic. Goodness knows what doors that will open for him.

The unclassifiably odd

Maybe the time when Alexis Sánchez celebrated a last-minute penalty against Burnley by knee-sliding beneath a banner dedicated to his dogs - Atom and Humber - that fans had made in a bid to convince him to stay at the club. https://t.co/IQXgJ8PiTv pic.twitter.com/P0DbYH7R4RNovember 11, 2020

The strangeness of this particular episode was compounded by the fact that Burnley had only just scored their own penalty, which they thought would secure them a draw. A very odd era in the Gunners' history all in all.

Who'd have thought that you'd ever read something on FourFourTwo with two separate references to Michael Jackson, eh?

Remember the Twitter feuds between fans of Little Mix and Rangers as to who was going to get Christmas no. 1? Good times.

Prospective January signing is unable to complete the transfer as he got shot in the head in a bar in Mexico. Steve Bruce later claims he's still interested in the strikerNovember 11, 2020

We shouldn't laugh. We really shouldn't.

1️⃣1️⃣ This is an actual team that started an actual Champions League match. Can't believe we lost 5-0. pic.twitter.com/mPwSF1YD9KNovember 11, 2020

Leicester City won a league title at odds of 5000-1. Any time one of their fans cites something else that was weird in their history, you know it's going to be a belter.

While you’re here, subscribe to FourFourTwo and save 48% – available until Christmas. It’s the perfect gift idea for anybody who loves football (including yourself)!

NOW READ

CHRIS FLANAGAN Can 10 in a row be done? When Celtic stopped Rangers on the final day

RICHARD JOLLY This Manchester United team remains a mass of contradictions - that's why they'll stay in limbo for now

INTERVIEW "As soon as racism affects the money, it will be gone" – Marvin Sordell and Liam Rosenior discuss racism in football