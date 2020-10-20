A collection of the absolute worst unpopular football opinions

You're sat in the pub, watching the game with your mates - COVID-19 allowing - when one of you gets a little brave.

"Actually, I think Pep Guardiola isn't all that."

Controversial, right? Now imagine that you're behind the safety of a screen and FourFourTwo are openly asking you for your most unpopular opinion to do with the beautiful game. Let the battle begin.

On Monday, we threw the question out to Twitter and Instagram. There are no wrong answers, of course, but some of them are a little bolder than others.

X player is overrated, Y player is underrated

Messi & Ronaldo couldn't lace R9's boots.October 19, 2020

Well, given how good the original Ronaldo was, we have some sympathy for this one. Not a lot, though.

(Image credit: Future)

He's certainly become more appreciated over time - but the most underapprecated player of his era?

An Agüero-led Argentina would have won a Copa America/World Cup with no Messi in the squad. https://t.co/eXNWTxEHVfOctober 19, 2020

We'll never know, but it's a fascinating idea, Ritchie.

(Image credit: Future)

Ahh, Jonny Evans's burner account on Instagram. Good to have you as a follower, Jonny.

Ryan Giggs's contribution to Man United's success is grossly overrated!October 19, 2020

Sir Alex Ferguson - and Ryan's own extensive medal collection - may beg to differ on this one.

That for me Virgil Van Dijk aint even in the top 10 premier league defenders of all time way over gassed. He's way overrated https://t.co/GngacAfstgOctober 19, 2020

Of course, we received opinions about Virgil van Dijk...

(Image credit: Future)

...but this one over on Instagram definitely caught our attention. A bold shout, indeed.

Roy Carroll is Manchester United's greatest ever goalkeeper. https://t.co/wiLTUepsXGOctober 19, 2020

Ed supports the club that Manchester United bought Edwin van der Sar from. Come on, man.

The laws and the game itself

VAR's not that big a deal. 💁‍♂️ https://t.co/vw3fBAQwUKOctober 19, 2020

We do seem to be spending longer than ever debating the nuances of the laws and refereeing decisions.

VAR is great for the sport and is yet to make a mistake 👀October 19, 2020

OK, too far.

That whilst it is overpriced, the reaction to the Premier League PPV games is massively overblown. If people want extra televised football then of course they should expect to pay extra. It's costing EFL and Non-League supporters far more to stream their teams games this seasonOctober 19, 2020

Tom makes a sound observation about EFL and non-league supporters. The key word remains "overpriced", though.

(Image credit: Future)

Anyone fancy a goal-hanging free-for-all of mayhem? This November 5, make sure to commemorate a Guido who wanted to blow up the basic rules of football.

Diving really isn't that bad for the game.October 19, 2020

You just know that Christian is one of those tricky players that you can't jockey with in a five-a-side without him calling foul.

Bonus point should be introduced for scoring 3 or more goals. Make teams come out of their shells and jose mourinho teams would be fuckedOctober 19, 2020

Tottenham Hotspur have nine goals from their past two matches.

The seriously controversial

Michael Owens goal in 98 wasn’t that great - he ran fast and kicked it...October 19, 2020

See also: Diego Maradona’s goal of the century. He just ran slowly and kicked it.

Thierry Henry was average.October 19, 2020

Uh... huh.

Zidane, Ronaldinho and Roberto Baggio are SO overratedOctober 19, 2020

Sergio going all in, here. This man is not easily impressed - there are three Ballon d'Ors between those players. We can only imagine that he has impeccably high standards for the footballers he chooses to watch.

Same for Javier. We dread to think what he and Sergio would score each other on Come Dine With Me.

(Image credit: Future)

America? The World Cup? In just two years' time? We can only imagine he meant the World Series.

Just... facts

Owen Hargreaves would have been a top class player if it weren't for injuries. https://t.co/jTPvMsqAIGOctober 19, 2020

Some would argue he was a top-class player anyway. Two Champions League titles under his belt, too. This is a bit of a "Best of The Beatles" opinion.

Shithousery should be encouraged. https://t.co/0jyRoLosPIOctober 19, 2020

Who doesn't love Mike Dean telling red carded players "off you pop" and Diego Simeone making a beast of himself on the touchline?

Rui Patricio shouldn't be allowed to play in the Premier League if he insists on wearing an outfielder's number.October 19, 2020

Nothing controversial, here.

The yellow bruised banana shirt from 1991-93 is the prettiest kit in @Arsenal history. https://t.co/86CvUKAFlBOctober 19, 2020

Well what else would it be, Erlingur?

While you’re here, subscribe to FourFourTwo and save 48% – available until Christmas. It’s the perfect gift idea for anybody who loves football (including yourself)!

NOW READ

RICH JOLLY We could finally see the 'new' Chelsea this weekend: does Frank Lampard know what it looks like?

RANKED! The 10 best playmakers in the world

FIFA 21 17 essential tips from FIFA experts, pro players and YouTube stars