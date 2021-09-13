Young Boys vs Manchester United: Who are the commentators for the game?

Young Boys vs Manchester United is the first game of the new Champions League season for the Red Devils - and as with every European match for every British club this season, it's live on BT Sport.

United will have big expectations for the tournament this time around. Not only is Cristiano Ronaldo onboard but Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho have Champions League experience - not to mention the Europa League run last season which culminated in a penalty shootout loss to Villarreal.

Manchester United's first test is away at Young Boys - and Jake Humphrey will be presenting, following Gary Lineker leaving BT at the end of last season.

The last captain to lift the Champions League with United, Rio Ferdinand, will be in the studio as a pundit, joined by Joe Cole and Paul Scholes - who won the trophy twice with the club.

Darren Fletcher, BT's lead commentator, will be on duty for the match. Fletcher fronts the Premier League, FA Cup, UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League coverage on BT Sport.

He'll be joined by ex-England defender Martin Keown on co-commentary. Keown played in the Champions League in the late 1990s and early 2000s for Arsenal.

Former Premier League official Peter Walton will, as ever, be on hand in the studio for analysis of refereeing decisions.

