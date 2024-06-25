The incredible list of high-profile players who could make big summer transfer moves as their contracts enter the final 12 months

The transfer window is open and the speculation has begun in earnest, with big-name players linked with moves to some of Europe’s most prestigious clubs. While Euro 2024 is currently front and centre, the transfer rumour mill grinds on incessantly in the background.

And several players in particular will be the subject of more speculation. There are a number of top quality stars whose contracts now have just one year remaining, alerting other clubs to the possibility of a potential coup.

We’ve taken a look at some of those players and assessed where, if anywhere, they could end up.

VIDEO Why Scotland Couldn't Beat Hungary



Trent Alexander-Arnold

Trent Alexander-Arnold is reportedly on Real Madrid's radar

The Liverpool right-back is in the final year of his deal at Anfield and has been linked with a move to Real Madrid. Reports have suggested he could be happy to move, although any decision is likely to be a difficult one for a player with such a close connection to his hometown club and so beloved by the fans.

Current value according to Transfermarkt: £59.2 million

Leroy Sane

Leroy Sane has been linked with a Bayern Munich exit (Image credit: Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images)

Former Manchester City winger Leroy Sane was linked with a return to the Premier League in January amid reports of interest from Chelsea and Liverpool. That didn’t materialise, but the 28-year-old is still out of contract at Bayern Munich in 2025 and there will be speculation until any extension is confirmed.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Current value according to Transfermarkt: £59.2 million

Mohamed Salah

Mo Salah could be on his way to Saudi Arabia

Mo Salah has been repeatedly linked with a lucrative switch to Saudi Arabia and such a move could still tempt him. At 32 and with Jurgen Klopp no longer at Liverpool, the Egyptian may see this as the right time to leave. One more year at Anfield — at least — remains a distinct possibility though.

Current value according to Transfermarkt: £46.5 million

Leny Yoro

Leny Yoro has emerged as a bright prospect at French outfit Lille (Image credit: ANP via Getty Images)

Lille youngster Leny Yoro is a wanted man, with Manchester United, Liverpool and Real Madrid reportedly targeting the 18-year-old. With his contract coming to an end, clubs are in a better position to bargain and reach an affordable deal. Expect the exciting centre-back to be on the move sooner rather than later.

Current value according to Transfermarkt: £42.3 million

Jonathan David

Jonathan David has been prolific for Lille over the last four seasons (Image credit: Getty Images)

Another Lille player who could be set for a new challenge, Jonathan David has been heavily linked with a move to Chelsea. The Canadian has been a consistent goal scorer in Ligue 1 — netting 19 goals in 34 appearances last season — and could be the man to solve the Blues’ attacking issues.

Current value according to Transfermarkt: £42.3 million

Conor Gallagher

Conor Gallagher could be set for a switch to another Premier League club (Image credit: Getty Images)

Letting Conor Gallagher leave might seem like an illogical decision for Chelsea, but they may have no choice. The Blues are at risk of breaking the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules and selling a homegrown player would mean pure profit. With Aston Villa and Tottenham interested, it would not be surprising to see the midfielder exit.

Current value according to Transfermarkt: £42.3 million

Ivan Toney

Ivan Toney has been repeatedly linked with Arsenal

Ivan Toney has made no secret of his intention to play at the very top, so a move away from Brentford seems likely with his contract set to expire next year. Arsenal, Chelsea and Newcastle are all rumoured to be interested and a bidding war could be on the cards soon.

Current value according to Transfermarkt: £42.3 million

Joshua Kimmich

Joshua Kimmich has been at Bayern Munich for almost a decade (Image credit: PA Images)

Joshua Kimmich, despite his youthful appearance, turns 30 in February and is approaching 10 years at Bayern Munich. Inevitably, a host of clubs — including Arsenal, Manchester City, Liverpool, Real Madrid and Barcelona — are rumoured to be interested as his contract enters its final year. The versatile full-back could fancy a new challenge and would certainly be a valuable addition for any team in Europe.

Current value according to Transfermarkt: £42.3 million

Kevin De Bruyne

Saudi Arabian clubs are believed to be eyeing a move for Kevin De Bruyne (Image credit: Getty Images)

Like Salah, Kevin De Bruyne has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia, where he could earn a mouthwatering weekly wage and finish his career at a far less challenging level. But the Manchester City star might have an appetite for more silverware in England, in which case a contract extension could be a possibility.

Current value according to Transfermarkt: £42.3 million

Son Heung-min

Son Heung-min has been indispensable at Tottenham since arriving in 2015 (Image credit: Getty Images)

After Harry Kane’s exit, Son Heung-min quickly established himself as Tottenham’s most important player. And Spurs are unlikely to let the prolific South Korean sail off into the sunset come the end of his contract. The most likely outcome appears to be a big-money extension for one of the Premier League’s top players.

Current value according to Transfermarkt: £38 million

Khephren Thuram

Khephren Thuram is earning plenty of admirers for his performances at Nice (Image credit: Getty Images)

Midfielder Khephren Thuram has caught the eye in Ligue 1 with Nice, emerging as a reported target for Juventus and Barcelona. With his contract expiring and several potential options to choose from, Thuram could be one to keep an eye on this summer and beyond.

Current value according to Transfermarkt: £29.6 million

Jonathan Tah

Jonathan Tah played a big part in Bayer Leverkusen's invincible Bundesliga campaign

Like many players at Bayer Leverkusen, Jonathan Tah’s stock has risen significantly after a record-breaking 2022-23 season. While the Bundesliga champions are keen to extend his contract, a move to Bayern Munich could prove tempting for the centre-back.

Current value according to Transfermarkt: £25.38 million

Ferland Mendy

Ferland Mendy could be set to leave Real Madrid (Image credit: Getty Images)

Real Madrid left-back Ferland Mendy was reportedly close to a contract extension last month, but a deal has yet to be agreed and his future remains uncertain. With Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies linked with Los Blancos, Mendy could soon be surplus to requirements.

Current value according to Transfermarkt: £18.6 million

Rayan Cherki

Rayan Cherki has caught the eye with Lyon in Ligue 1 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lyon have reportedly offered exciting attacker Rayan Cherki a new contract, but PSG are lurking and he has previously been linked with Liverpool and Tottenham. The prospect of European football and a significant pay rise is likely to sway the 20-year-old.

Current value according to Transfermarkt: £21.15 million

More transfer stories

Arsenal in for huge Joshua Kimmich move, following reports of 'agreement': report

Manchester United in talks with superstar forward, following Euro 2024 display: report

PSR loopholes explained: How Premier League clubs are making a mockery of Profit and Sustainability Rulings this summer

Arsenal report: Mikel Arteta convinces Newcastle cult hero to join