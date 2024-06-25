The incredible list of high-profile players who could make big summer transfer moves as their contracts enter the final 12 months
There are a number of exceptional players who could be available for a cut price in Europe
The transfer window is open and the speculation has begun in earnest, with big-name players linked with moves to some of Europe’s most prestigious clubs. While Euro 2024 is currently front and centre, the transfer rumour mill grinds on incessantly in the background.
And several players in particular will be the subject of more speculation. There are a number of top quality stars whose contracts now have just one year remaining, alerting other clubs to the possibility of a potential coup.
We’ve taken a look at some of those players and assessed where, if anywhere, they could end up.
Trent Alexander-Arnold
The Liverpool right-back is in the final year of his deal at Anfield and has been linked with a move to Real Madrid. Reports have suggested he could be happy to move, although any decision is likely to be a difficult one for a player with such a close connection to his hometown club and so beloved by the fans.
Current value according to Transfermarkt: £59.2 million
Leroy Sane
Former Manchester City winger Leroy Sane was linked with a return to the Premier League in January amid reports of interest from Chelsea and Liverpool. That didn’t materialise, but the 28-year-old is still out of contract at Bayern Munich in 2025 and there will be speculation until any extension is confirmed.
Current value according to Transfermarkt: £59.2 million
Mohamed Salah
Mo Salah has been repeatedly linked with a lucrative switch to Saudi Arabia and such a move could still tempt him. At 32 and with Jurgen Klopp no longer at Liverpool, the Egyptian may see this as the right time to leave. One more year at Anfield — at least — remains a distinct possibility though.
Current value according to Transfermarkt: £46.5 million
Leny Yoro
Lille youngster Leny Yoro is a wanted man, with Manchester United, Liverpool and Real Madrid reportedly targeting the 18-year-old. With his contract coming to an end, clubs are in a better position to bargain and reach an affordable deal. Expect the exciting centre-back to be on the move sooner rather than later.
Current value according to Transfermarkt: £42.3 million
Jonathan David
Another Lille player who could be set for a new challenge, Jonathan David has been heavily linked with a move to Chelsea. The Canadian has been a consistent goal scorer in Ligue 1 — netting 19 goals in 34 appearances last season — and could be the man to solve the Blues’ attacking issues.
Current value according to Transfermarkt: £42.3 million
Conor Gallagher
Letting Conor Gallagher leave might seem like an illogical decision for Chelsea, but they may have no choice. The Blues are at risk of breaking the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules and selling a homegrown player would mean pure profit. With Aston Villa and Tottenham interested, it would not be surprising to see the midfielder exit.
Current value according to Transfermarkt: £42.3 million
Ivan Toney
Ivan Toney has made no secret of his intention to play at the very top, so a move away from Brentford seems likely with his contract set to expire next year. Arsenal, Chelsea and Newcastle are all rumoured to be interested and a bidding war could be on the cards soon.
Current value according to Transfermarkt: £42.3 million
Joshua Kimmich
Joshua Kimmich, despite his youthful appearance, turns 30 in February and is approaching 10 years at Bayern Munich. Inevitably, a host of clubs — including Arsenal, Manchester City, Liverpool, Real Madrid and Barcelona — are rumoured to be interested as his contract enters its final year. The versatile full-back could fancy a new challenge and would certainly be a valuable addition for any team in Europe.
Current value according to Transfermarkt: £42.3 million
Kevin De Bruyne
Like Salah, Kevin De Bruyne has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia, where he could earn a mouthwatering weekly wage and finish his career at a far less challenging level. But the Manchester City star might have an appetite for more silverware in England, in which case a contract extension could be a possibility.
Current value according to Transfermarkt: £42.3 million
Son Heung-min
After Harry Kane’s exit, Son Heung-min quickly established himself as Tottenham’s most important player. And Spurs are unlikely to let the prolific South Korean sail off into the sunset come the end of his contract. The most likely outcome appears to be a big-money extension for one of the Premier League’s top players.
Current value according to Transfermarkt: £38 million
Khephren Thuram
Midfielder Khephren Thuram has caught the eye in Ligue 1 with Nice, emerging as a reported target for Juventus and Barcelona. With his contract expiring and several potential options to choose from, Thuram could be one to keep an eye on this summer and beyond.
Current value according to Transfermarkt: £29.6 million
Jonathan Tah
Like many players at Bayer Leverkusen, Jonathan Tah’s stock has risen significantly after a record-breaking 2022-23 season. While the Bundesliga champions are keen to extend his contract, a move to Bayern Munich could prove tempting for the centre-back.
Current value according to Transfermarkt: £25.38 million
Ferland Mendy
Real Madrid left-back Ferland Mendy was reportedly close to a contract extension last month, but a deal has yet to be agreed and his future remains uncertain. With Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies linked with Los Blancos, Mendy could soon be surplus to requirements.
Current value according to Transfermarkt: £18.6 million
Rayan Cherki
Lyon have reportedly offered exciting attacker Rayan Cherki a new contract, but PSG are lurking and he has previously been linked with Liverpool and Tottenham. The prospect of European football and a significant pay rise is likely to sway the 20-year-old.
Current value according to Transfermarkt: £21.15 million
Callum is a football writer who has had work published by the likes of BBC Sport, the Independent, BT Sport and the Blizzard, amongst various others. A lifelong Wrexham fan, he is hoping Ryan Reynolds can lead his hometown club to the promised land.