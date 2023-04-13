Who will Arsenal sign this summer? Every player they've been linked with ahead of the transfer window

Arsenal enter new territory for the 2023 summer transfer window, with the club capable of picking off the elite players around Europe due to the stellar campaign they're enjoying.

While that comes with its own problems, such as having to compete with elite clubs at extortionate prices, there are certainly plenty of positives Mikel Arteta will be able to take from the club's position of strength, too.

Strength in depth will certainly be the modus operandi, though if they're able to sign one or two megastars it's unlikely Arsenal will turn their noses up.

But who will Arsenal sign this summer? FourFourTwo runs through the transfer rumours doing the rounds.

Who will Arsenal sign this summer transfer window?

Goalkeepers

With Aaron Ramsdale the first-choice goalkeeper, still only 24-years-old and having performed exceptionally this season, Mikel Arteta isn't interested in signing a new shot stopper.

Defenders

German journalist Christian Falk has claimed that Arsenal have made contact with Wolfsburg star Ridle Baku over a move this summer – and the right-back is open to the move.

"Ridle Baku of Wolfsburg got the call from Arsenal," Falk says. "The Gunners are interested in the German player who can play right-back and right-wing. But they’re not alone in their interest, as Chelsea made a call themselves during the winter window. Villarreal also want to make a bid this summer."

Arsenal are also reportedly interested in Real Madrid's Ferland Mendy, but with Oleksandr Zinchenko and Kieran Tierney already in the squad, it seems unlikely that Mikel Arteta will sanction a move. According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, the Gunners are still keen on a move and willing to secure his signature should he become available.

Midfielders

Of course, Declan Rice seems Arsenal's priority signing in the summer transfer window, with the West Ham midfielder reportedly available for less than £80 million. He is also said to be keen on a transfer to the Gunners, too, but they'll have to fend off the likes of Chelsea, Manchester United and Manchester City to secure his signature.

As a backup option to Rice, Belgian outlet Het Nieuwsblad has made the claim that Arsenal sporting director Edu Gaspar has been in "constant contact" with Everton star Amadou Onana’s entourage.

It's thought that Onana has a bold price of £62m on his head now – and if Everton were to be relegated this summer, the club may have to sell a number of their assets. There's a lot of interest in the Belgian, who could be one of the first out the door.

Arsenal have also identified Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder Djibril Sow as a prime summer target and will test the Eagles' resolve when the window opens in June. That is according to the Mirror, who describe Gunners boss Mikel Arteta as a huge admirer of the Switzerland international.

Germany’s Sport1 claim that the Gunners are also stepping up plans to recruit Eintracht Frankfurt star Jesper Lindstrom. Lindstrom has been on the radar for a few months and linked with Liverpool, too. He could well slot into the left-sided No.8 role in Arteta's 4-3-3 usually occupied by Granit Xhaka – or even feature on either flank.

Meanwhile, Spanish outlet AS are reporting that Arsenal and Liverpool are pursuing a move for Celta Vigo star, Gabri Veiga. The 20-year-old has been a breakout star in La Liga this season for his box-to-box profile, while his nine goals from the midfield make him the top-scoring central midfielder in Europe's top five leagues this term.

According to Mundo Deportivo however, Veiga prefers a move to Arsenal this summer in order to link up with countryman Mikel Arteta.

They could launch a move for Brahim Diaz when the playmaker returns to Real Madrid from his loan at AC Milan, though, according to reports in Spain. The 23-year-old’s Milan move could be made permanent, as the Italian giants have the option to buy for a reported €22 million. However, a report in Spanish outlet Todo Fichajes says the Rossoneri are unlikely to trigger the option, leaving Diaz’s future up in the air.

Arsenal have recently expressed interest in making Diaz an offer as his compatriot, Gunners boss Mikel Arteta, is said to be an admirer.

90Min suggests that Arsenal are willing to battle it out for the signature of PSV’s Ibrahim Sangare this summer, with the Dutch club reportedly ready to cash in on the midfielder. The Ivory Coast international was linked with a move to England last year but eventually extended his deal in Eindhoven to June 2027 instead.

But PSV will sanction a sale in the upcoming transfer window, according to 90Min, and they won’t be short of offers - Spurs among them. Sangare’s agents are already speaking to clubs in England about his availability.

Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic could receive offers from Arsenal, as well as Manchester United and Manchester City, at the end of the season, according to reports. The Croatia international will enter the final year of his contract at Stamford Bridge this summer, a situation that has not gone unnoticed around the Premier League.

His current team-mate N'golo Kante is said to want to join London rivals Arsenal when his contract expires this summer. Various outlets, including the Mirror and Le Parisien report that the France international will ask his agent to push for a move to the Emirates ahead of next campaign, where he will be reunited with former midfield partner Jorginho.

Declan Rice remains the priority for Arsenal this summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

Forwards

Arsenal target Dusan Vlahovic would be open to finally moving to north London this summer – should the Gunners go on and lift the Premier League title. That's the extraordinary claim from one journalist who says that the Serbian striker may have turned the Gunners down in the past – but feels the grass hasn't been greener for him.

Juventus beat Arsenal to sign the Fiorentina star last January after a transfer saga that lasted all month, with the 23-year-old looking nailed on to move to the Emirates Stadium at one point. He is set to reverse that decision, though, should Arsenal lift the Premier League trophy come May.

They're also poised to add another superstar Brazilian to their ranks, beating serious competition to a much-coveted wonderkid. Mundo Deportivo are claiming that the Gunners are leading the race for the much-talked-about Vitor Roque of Athletico Panaraense.

Chelsea and Barcelona are both set to be chasing the teenager's signature, too. Roque has been compared with fellow samba superstar Endrick and is expected to make the move to Europe soon.

Arsenal are reportedly considering a shock summer move for Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin. According to Football Insider, the Premier League leaders are monitoring Calvert-Lewin with a view to signing him at a knockdown price if Everton are relegated.

Calciomercato reports Arsenal are the favourite to sign the much-coveted Rasmus Hojlund, who has admirers across Europe. Danish source Ekstra Bladet claim that his club, Atalanta, want between £44 million and £52.8m for the striker.

Vlahovic could be willing to reopen talks with Arsenal, should they win the Premier League (Image credit: Getty)

However, Arsenal could repeat their successful recruitment pattern with a bid for Leeds star, Wilfried Gnonto. According to Gazzetta dello Sport, the Italian international will almost certainly leave Elland Road if the Yorkshire outfit is relegated, with no shortage of suitors interested in his services. Arsenal are one of the more surprising names, given their wealth of attacking options in the squad.

According to Spanish publication SPORT, they're in talks with Real Madrid star, Marco Asensio. The star's contract expires at the end of the season, with plenty of interest in his services.

Mikel Arteta's long-running pursuit of Bayer Leverkusen wonderkid Moussa Diaby finally looks set to bear fruit, with the winger keen on a switch to the Gunners this summer. That is according to transfer market guru Fabrizio Romano, who claims the only potential banana skin may be late interest from Newcastle United. Arsenal have been monitoring the 23 year old for more than two years, according to Romano, and will finally launch an official bid at the end of the current season.

Arsenal are set to move for Wilfried Zaha this summer, as the Crystal Palace forward comes to the end of his current contract. 30-year-old Zaha will become a free agent at the end of the current campaign, seeing the bumper deal that he penned in 2018 finally expire. Over that time, Crystal Palace have reportedly fended off plenty of interest in their Ivorian talisman – most notably from Arsenal, themselves.

Now, French outlet Foot Mercato says that the Gunners have rekindled interest, four years after signing Nicolas Pepe instead of Zaha when they had the chance.