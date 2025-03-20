Bournemouth star wanted by Real Madrid in statement summer deal: report
Bournemouth may lose a special young talent in summer
Bournemouth’s stellar 2024/25 campaign sees them sit five points off the top four, in 10th, with multiple clubs vying for the precious European places that are up for grabs.
Andoni Iraola, who ranked at no.32 in FourFourTwo's list of the best managers in the world right now, has his team playing some of the best football in the country, and their reward is a place in the FA Cup quarter-finals where they host Manchester City at the end of the month.
However, this success has meant many of their high-performing stars are catching the eyes of Europe’s elite clubs.
Dean Huijsen's £50 million release clause attracting the interest of Real Madrid
Dean Huijsen has been one of the Premier League’s top young talents this season, since joining Bournemouth from Juventus this summer.
Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has revealed that the 19-year-old centre-back – recognised by FourFourTwo in our list of the best centre-backs in the world – has a £50 million release clause in his contract, meaning clubs across Europe may be eyeing a move.
Romano said on social media: “£50m release clause for Dean Huijsen revealed last month becomes active already this summer.
"It’s valid for all clubs, no limits… and the movements around the defender have already started.”
Real Madrid are rumoured to be one of the clubs interested in Huijsen with the Spanish defender even opening up on the rumours.
He told Spanish media outlet Relevo: “It’s an honour when you hear about Real Madrid interest, I’m proud to have such a big club interested in me.
“It’s special for sure.”
🚨👀 £50m release clause for Dean Huijsen revealed last month becomes active already this summer.It’s valid for all clubs, no limits… and the movements around the defender have already started. pic.twitter.com/06ReCFJKYwMarch 19, 2025
Huijsen received his first senior Spain call-up for the upcoming international break after impressing in England.
Real Madrid fans will also be excited to hear that the youngster recently revealed that his “idol is Sergio Ramos, he’s a reference, for me, he’s the best CB in history”.
Whilst Bournemouth wait to see whether they will seal a European spot, the end of the season is likely to bring more clarity on Huijsen’s long-term future.
Ben is currently studying for his NCTJ qualification with News Associates after graduating from Durham University. He is an avid Liverpool fan, lover of tactics and long-time enthusiast of FourFourTwo’s quizzes. His favourite memories of being a journalist so far include his interview with musician Banners that featured in the Liverpool FC Programme, as well as Jurgen Klopp signing his article for his student newspaper on Klopp’s brilliant tenure at Anfield. When he does play football he plays as a bizarre striker/right-wing/right-back hybrid.
