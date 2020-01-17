5 talking points ahead of the weekend’s Premier League action

Manchester United are the next team who will try to stop the Liverpool juggernaut rolling over all-comers in their quest for a long-awaited Premier League title.

The game at Anfield on Sunday will end an intriguing weekend of Premier League action and here, the PA news agency looks at some of the main talking points ahead of the next round of fixtures.

Will Klopp’s Reds show just how far Manchester United have fallen?

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (left) will be hoping to end the winning streak of Liverpool counterpart Jurgen Klopp (Martin Rickett/PA)

Liverpool can continue their march to their first Premier League title by seeing off arch-rivals United at Anfield on Sunday afternoon.

After years of seeing their near-neighbours enjoy unparalleled success in the competition, to mark their current dominance with an impressive win over the Red Devils would be another memorable afternoon for Jurgen Klopp and his side.

United have some comfort, they remain the only team to take any points off Liverpool from their 21 games this season after a strong showing in the 1-1 draw at Old Trafford in October.

Rash decision in FA Cup replay could cost United dear

Marcus Rashford trudged off injured during United’s FA Cup win over Wolves (Martin Rickett/PA)

If United are to spring a surprise and become the first team to win at Anfield since April 2017, they will almost certainly need Marcus Rashford to be fit and firing on all cylinders.

The England international was forced off injured just 16 minutes after coming on as a substitute in Wednesday’s 1-0 FA Cup fourth-round replay win over Wolves.

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admitted the move backfired, with Rashford now a doubt for Sunday’s main event having aggravated a back problem.

Tottenham looking to return to winning ways against buzzing Hornets

Jose Mourinho will want to see his Spurs side pick up three points at Watford to address a slump in form (Tim Goode/PA)

Former United boss Jose Mourinho will definitely be without his own talisman as Tottenham head to Watford without injured striker Harry Kane.

The hamstring issue keeping Kane out in the coming months is one of a mounting number of problems for the Portuguese, whose side have won just one of their last five league games.

They travel to a Watford side reinvigorated by Nigel Pearson, who has guided the Hertfordshire side off the foot of the table after taking 13 points from the 18 on offer since his appointment.

City need to avoid another Palace shock to keep hold of second place

Andros Townsend (left) scored a sublime goal as Crystal Palace won at Man City last year (Martin Rickett/PA)

Reigning champions Manchester City have been left trailing in the wake of Liverpool’s sensational season.

Pep Guardiola’s side sit 14 points adrift of the runaway leaders having played a game more and will instead be looking over their shoulder at Leicester as they look to finish best of the rest.

Crystal Palace are Saturday’s visitors to the Etihad Stadium, where Roy Hodgson’s side secured a shock 3-2 win last season.

Canaries aiming to pluck points from Cherries to ignite survival bid

Daniel Farke (left) and Eddie Howe both know they need the points when Norwich host Bournemouth (Mark Kerton/PA)

Many have already written off the chances of Norwich surviving over a season in the Premier League.

Daniel Farke’s side have been cut adrift at the bottom of the table and head into the weekend eight points from safety.

They do, however, welcome fellow strugglers Bournemouth to Carrow Road with their visitors slipping to 19th after a horror run of nine defeats from their last 11 league outings.