5 things we learned from this weekend’s Ladbrokes Premiership games

Odsonne Edouard took his goals tally for the season to 22 with a double in Celtic’s victory over Hamilton.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at five things we learned from the weekend’s Ladbrokes Premiership action.

1. Celtic show Rangers how it’s done

While their bitter Old Firm foes have slipped up twice in the space of a week, Neil Lennon’s Hoops demonstrated their champion status as they dug out a result against Hamilton. Marios Ogkmpoe gave Accies the lead but Celtic refused to panic even as the minutes ticked by and grabbed a 4-1 win thanks to Edouard’s brace and strikes from Christopher Jullien and James Forrest. The worry for Rangers now is that when the Parkhead men get their noses in front, they are rarely caught.

2. Rangers lack a spark

Steven Gerrard winces as Rangers slip up again (Jane Barlow/PA)

That was Steven Gerrard’s assessment after his side suffered another title setback with a goalless draw at home to Aberdeen. Rangers struggled to get Ryan Kent on the ball in the first half and Alfredo Morelos passed up a glorious chance after the break. Gerrard challenged his attacking players to create more after their indifferent start to 2020.

3. Hamilton need to show more of their fighting spirit

📺 REACTION: Guillaume Beuzelin speaks to AcciesTV following today’s result against @CelticFC.#AcciesFCpic.twitter.com/64Y2V2v6ts— Hamilton Accies FC (@acciesfc) February 2, 2020

Accies are now propping up the table after their defeat to Celtic but, before having youngster Jamie Hamilton sent off for a last-man tug on Leigh Griffiths, Brice Rice’s team looked more than a match for the champions. Assistant boss Guillaume Beuzelin conceded it was easy for the Hamilton players to raise their game against the Old Firm but urged them to repeat their battling display when they head to Paisley to face St Mirren on Wednesday night.

4. Fortress ‘Spaghettihad’ remains intact

Livingston had won five home games on the trot and Motherwell five away matches in a row before the Steelmen travelled to the Tony Macaroni Arena. At least one of those impressive records had to end and a dominant display by Livi consolidated their top-six place with the 1-0 scoreline failing to do justice to their superiority.

5. Derek McInnes continues to respond

Derek McInnes has been under pressure recently (Jane Barlow/PA)

The Aberdeen fans who called for their manager’s head after a goalless draw against St Mirren were silenced this weekend after a more impressive stalemate at Ibrox. The Dons are only three points off third spot and well placed for another successful season.