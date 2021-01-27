Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes happy with Rangers-bound Scott Wright’s commitment

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes declared Scott Wright’s performance “fully committed” after the Ibrox-bound attacker started in a goalless draw against St Johnstone.

Wright completed a pre-contract deal with Rangers on Monday but McInnes had no qualms keeping the 23-year-old in his team despite a backlash from some Dons fans.

“I understand all that and the club have got to try and get the best offer for any of our players at any given time,” he said.

“It’s a fine balancing act when a player goes and signs a pre-contract elsewhere, and the first thing you look for is making sure he is still focused and that commitment.

“That was a fully-committed performance, nobody can say anything other than that. He was full of running, he was bright, he worked back.

“I have the luxury of getting to see my players Monday to Friday. Nobody plays if they are not fully committed and that will continue to be the case.

“And while he’s our player, why should we weaken ourselves? It’s a struggle to get anybody in now anyway in the last few days of the window.

“So why should Aberdeen suffer if we don’t get an offer for any of the players that suits the club? And the club will decide that.”

Aberdeen had the better of the possession and the few chances with Sam Cosgrove failing to make the most of two decent opportunities and Zander Clark saving well from Matty Kennedy.

“It was a good performance,” said McInnes, who lost substitute Curtis Main to a thigh strain in the warm-up and defender Tommie Hoban to a head wound in the early stages.

“It wasn’t the result we came here for but I thought the players did so much right in the game.”

The closest St Johnstone came was in stoppage time when 80th-minute substitute Glenn Middleton forced a good save from 22 yards on his debut following a loan move from Rangers.

Manager Callum Davidson said: “It was great to get him on the park and give him game time. He’s not played proper competitive football for a while.

“I think we could all see he has a bit of quality. I think he expected to score at the end there. Hopefully that’s the kind of quality he brings to our team.

“It was a good point. I don’t think we played as well as we could against a tough team but overall I don’t think either team did enough to win the match.”

Meanwhile, McInnes confirmed midfielder Funso Ojo was closing in on a departure.

“All I can say is he’s down south with a view to having a loan until the end of the season with a club in England,” he said.

“It’s up to that club and Funso to get that concluded so hopefully that can be the case.”