Aberdeen welcome Ross McCrorie back in time for Dundee United visit

Aberdeen are set for a new year injury boost as Derek McInnes’ selection woes ease again ahead of the Dons’ first match of 2021.

Ross McCrorie is back from suspension to face Dundee United at Pittodrie while Connor McLennan is fit after a foot injury kept him out of the Boxing Day win over St Johnstone.

Scott Wright could make his return from a two-month hernia lay-off against Micky Mellon’s team, leaving only Dylan McGeouch (groin), Mikey Devlin (ankle), Marley Watkins (hamstring) and Tomas Cerny (knee) in the Pittodrie treatment room.

Dundee United boss Micky Mellon will assess his squad following the 3-0 defeat at Celtic Park.

The Tannadice men suffered some bumps and bruises in Wednesday’s Parkhead clash.

Long-term absentee Logan Chalmers (ankle) misses out.