After a memorable night in Europe, John Lundstram says Rangers must regain focus

John Lundstram knows Rangers have to reassert their cinch Premiership title defence following their stunning Europa League triumph over Borussia Dortmund.

The Scottish champions’ 2-2 draw with the Bundesliga giants at Ibrox on Thursday night sent the Light Blues into the last 16 of the Europa League, where they were paired against Red Star Belgrade.

After drawing 1-1 against Dundee United at Tannadice last Sunday, which left Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side three points behind leaders Celtic, the Gers host Motherwell on Sunday.

The Gers midfielder knows Rangers, after the high of Thursday night, have to readjust to the business of getting league points and defending their crown.

Lundstram said: “That’s your job and what you get paid for, to get yourself up for each and every game.

“You have got to. I think Sunday is a massive, massive game after drawing last week.

“We have got to go and put a performance in and get back on track in the league, where results haven’t been what we’d like of late. It’s a massive game and we have got to get ourselves on track.

“That’s just the way it is and you can’t not (put a performance in) with the fans at Ibrox there behind you.”

Lundstram admits domestic and European football offer differing challenges.

He said: “It’s a completely different dynamic isn’t it?

“Dortmund had more of the ball over the two legs and we had more of the ball against Dundee United.

“It’s a completely different dynamic. It’s hard to judge because it’s a different mindset and different in every way, shape or form really.

“I thought we couldn’t have done more against Dundee United, to be honest.

“I thought we were spot on. Our attitude was good, the fight was there, we just couldn’t finish our chances – which we were all massively frustrated with.

“Going into Sunday it will need the exact same application. We just need to get a bit of luck or rub of the green to try and finish the chances off.”