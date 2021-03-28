Albania vs England live stream: how to watch the World Cup 2022 qualifiers wherever you are in the world

Albania vs England live stream, ITV, Sunday March 28, 5:00pm GMT

England's first World Cup qualifier against San Marino was a walk in the park really for the Three Lions and an opportunity for Gareth Southgate to try a few ideas out.

The game against Albania is a little trickier but should still give chances to the likes of Jude Bellingham and Ollie Watkins - who are both inexperienced at international level and hoping to prove their worth and fight their way into Southgate's Euro 2020 squad.

Watkins and Bellingham both featured at Wembley in midweek with other fringe players such as James Ward-Prowse, Phil Foden and Conor Coady all getting minutes, too. All of these players will be hoping for another game against the Albanians to secure a place in the side this summer - as will the likes of Bukayo Saka and Sam Johnstone.

England are currently top of their World Cup qualifying group with trickier tests to come up against the likes of Poland and Hungary.

The Polish arrive at Wembley next with Gareth Southgate expected to try out the 3-4-3 formation that the Three Lions could opt for this summer against more stubborn opposition. A good win against Albania will set England up nicely to make it three from three in this international break.

This is the last chance for players to state cases for a place in the final 23-man squad for the Euros before the final squad is named. It's likely that Harry Maguire, Declan Rice and Harry Kane will come back into the team in one way or another, while Dean Henderson may well get a chance in goal.

Kick-off is at 5:00pm GMT and the game is being shown on ITV in the UK.

