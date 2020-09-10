Alex Dyer will not rule out Scotland role but only has eyes for Killie currently

Kilmarnock boss Alex Dyer admits he has not shut the door on a Scotland reunion with national team manager Steve Clarke.

The duo formed a formidable partnership during Clarke’s two-year stint in charge at Rugby Park.

When he was headhunted by Hampden chiefs last year after leading the Ayrshire side to their highest league finish since 1966, Clarke invited his Killie number two to be his right-hand man again.

But Dyer gave up his role with the Scots ahead of last week’s Nations League double-header so he could focus on reviving Kilmarnock after a difficult start to the season.

Clarke has called in former Newcastle caretaker boss John Carver to replace Dyer but the Londoner has not ruled out a return to the Scotland fold in future.

He said: “Scotland was an honour for me. But this is where I want to ply my trade and do my best, for Kilmarnock.

“I’m glad Scotland did well. Whatever people think, they got four points and are top of their league. That’s the main thing.

“For me, I’ll just keep working hard for Kilmarnock. If the Scotland thing comes back again, then it comes back.

“Have I ruled out going back to work with Scotland? Not really. I’m not thinking about it right now because I’m thinking about my job here.

“If it comes about again then I’ll discuss it at that point.”

Clarke has come under fire from sections of the Tartan Army after his side were held to a 1-1 draw with Israel before scrapping past a second-string Czech Republic outfit in Olomouc.

But Dyer leapt to the defence of his old boss, saying: “We know what it’s about. You get good times, you get bad times.

“The gaffer is a very level-headed man. He knows what it takes.

“At the end of the day Scotland have got four points and, whatever anybody says, he’s doing a good job. The team is five unbeaten now so it keeps the momentum going ahead of the Euro 2020 play-offs next month.”

Dyer may have given up his Scotland post but he would love to see Killie striker Eamonn Brophy earn a recall after missing out on last week’s camp.

The 24-year-old opened his account for the campaign as Dyer’s team finally picked up their first win with the 4-0 defeat of Dundee United before the international break.

Speaking ahead of his side’s trip to Aberdeen on Saturday, Dyer said: “The better Eamonn does for us then the more chance he’ll get back in.

“My main aim is to get him firing and scoring goals. Then the rest will take care of itself.

“If he’s doing well for Kilmarnock then I have no doubt he’ll end up back in the Scotland squad.

“We’ve been playing quite well so the result before the break was quite nice. Hopefully now we can try to crack on when we go to Aberdeen.”