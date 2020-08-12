All’s not Well and good with Stephen Robinson

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson accused some of his players of believing their own hype after they twice let slip a lead against Livingston.

A 2-2 Fir Park draw earned Well their first Scottish Premiership point of the season but Robinson has been angered by the attitude of some of his players.

David Turnbull and Allan Campbell put the hosts ahead in the first half either side of a Lyndon Dykes penalty but Livi deserved their 69th-minute equaliser after Alan Forrest netted from close range.

Robinson said: “That was the only thing I was happy with, we got a point, and we battled OK. Some players played at the top of their game, people like Allan Campbell, when he puts on this shirt it means absolutely everything to him.

“I have cajoled players, been patient with players over pre-season, allowing people to get fit after the long break but they have been told in no uncertain terms that we are carrying some of them. We are playing with seven men every week and that won’t keep happening.

“Some of the aspects I saw, I simply won’t settle for it. This football club has been very good to a lot people, rescued people’s careers, given them a platform.

“Listen to agents now and they get their heads filled with absolute rubbish. They need to do it here first and foremost before anyone leaves this football club. I’m expecting a big reaction on Saturday.

Stephen Robinson was unimpressed with some of his players (PA)

“People can’t be in the team every single week, we have got a very good squad.

“When I see reactions like I did when people aren’t in the team then I won’t have that. This club needs a lot more respect than that.

“We have got good players but people can’t just turn up and think it’s going to happen.

“We didn’t deserve to win the game by any stretch of the imagination.”

Livngston manager Gary Holt was pleased with the point (PA)

Livi also gained their first point and manager Gary Holt felt they had rediscovered their work ethic after opening defeats by St Mirren and Hibernian.

“We showed the spirit that’s synonymous with us as a club,” Holt said. “We talked after Saturday’s game and the Saturday before about taking the game by the scruff, not waiting for your team-mate to do it.

“You saw them in the dressing room, they were knackered, they were bust, and that’s what we want.

“I thought we probably deserved to win. I was delighted with their work-rate, their tenacity and self-belief to come back twice.”