Andy Millen insists talk of Youssouf Mulumbu returning to Killie is premature

Kilmarnock boss Alex Dyer has been in touch with Youssouf Mulumbu but assistant Andy Millen says talk of a return to Ayrshire are premature.

Reports on Thursday claimed Killie were set to offer the 33-year-old former West Brom and Celtic midfielder a third stint at Rugby Park.

Assistant boss Millen confirmed Dyer has contacted Mulumbu – but insists there is no contract offer just yet.

“This club is always interested in good players and Youssouf is a very good player,” he said. “But at the moment there is nothing to report.

“I’m sure if there is anything definite, then the club will tell people. But at the moment it’s just hearsay.

“The manager and Youssouf have been speaking to each other over the last six months – that’s not new.

“When Youssouf was here he did well. But right now there’s nothing to report on his situation.”

The Congo international has not played since leaving Parkhead in the summer of 2019.

But if he was to sign on again, Millen believes it would not take him long to rediscover his sharpness.

He said: “When you’ve got a guy of that quality, who has played in the English Premier League for the period he did, then you never lose your ability.

“You might lose some match fitness but when you’ve got that kind of quality you’ll quickly get going again. That wouldn’t be an issue for anyone like him.”

Killie travel to Ibrox on Saturday still searching for their first win of the new season after starting with two wins and two draws.

Millen’s son Ross was left to take responsibility for last week’s defeat to St Johnstone after his second-half red card sparked the late collapse that handed Callum Davidson’s team a 2-1 victory.

Millen Jr will now sit out the weekend’s Rangers clash, with Aaron McGown likely to claim his right-back slot – but if he is looking for words of sympathy from his father, he can think again.

He said: “Football is about decision-making and Ross made the wrong one against St Johnstone.

“Unfortunately his disappointment is somebody else’s gain. That’s football.

“I don’t have to say too much to him. I separate myself from it. To me, he doesn’t exist.

“This is a professional game and as a coach, he’s the same as anybody else in the team. He probably gets a harder time than anybody else.

“Rangers are a good side. They have good players and you can see Steven Gerrard has improved them again this season with the players he’s been able to bring in.

“We understand it will be a tough game but hopefully it will be a tough game for Rangers as well.”