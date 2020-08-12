Another major injury blow for Aberdeen with Ryan Edmondson ruled out for months

Aberdeen have suffered another major injury blow after loanee Ryan Edmondson was ruled out for several months.

The Leeds forward came in just before the start of the season after Sam Cosgrove suffered an injury and Edmondson now faces a similar lay-off.

A Dons statement read: “The club this evening confirms Ryan Edmondson has suffered an ankle injury in training.

“A subsequent scan has revealed he could be out for up to three to four months and Ryan has now returned to Leeds United FC to see a specialist who will determine the next steps in his treatment.”

Another forward, Curtis Main, also missed the opening defeat by Rangers along with Cosgrove and the Dons have since had their next three matches postponed after eight players broke coronavirus protocols with a night out.