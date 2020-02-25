Jonathan David's agent claims Arsenal move could be 'a step too big at the moment'

David has been linked with a move away from Gent next summer and a host of Premier League clubs are believed to be giving chase.

The Canadian centre-forward currently sits atop the Belgian top-flight for goals scored thanks to a hat-trick on the weekend.

David has scored 22 goals and assisted a further 10 in 37 games in all competitions so far this season.

The 20-year-old's impressive return this campaign has attracted interest from Arsenal, Manchester United and Everton, according to Transfermarkt.

His agent, Nick Mavromaras, believes it's time for David to make the next move in his career.

“Without a doubt: Jonathan is ready for the next step," Mavromaras told Het Laatste Nieuws.

"Gent has boosted his career, the club did a lot for him. I understand that they would like to keep him longer, but Jonathan wants to go ahead.

"The Belgian league is fantastic for young players, but the moment for the next step arrives and this will come in the summer."

The Premier League clubs chasing David are also joined by a posse of European outfits, including Lyon and Borussia Dortmund.

Mavromaras did, however, comment on making the right decision regarding David's destination.

“His final target is to play for one of the five best clubs in the world," he added.

"But for now, we have to stay humble. The next step in his career can’t be too big."

He hinted that a move to the Gunners might be a stretch at this stage in David's career.

"For example, Arsenal. There we speak about the top five in the Premier League," he remarked.

"The next step has to be an intelligent one. There, this would possibly be a step too big at the moment. The whole package has to be right. An intermediate step can be better sometimes."

