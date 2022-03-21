Arsenal report: Gunners set to snatch Philippe Coutinho from Aston Villa

Arsenal are keeping tabs on Philippe Coutinho and could sign the on-loan Aston Villa star, should the Midlands club choose not to exercise their option to.

Coutinho became one of the most expensive players of all time when he joined Barcelona from Liverpool in 2018, with his move becoming the catalyst for Virgil van Dijk to move to Anfield. The Brazilian has since won the Champions League at Bayern Munich but is unwanted at Camp Nou.

With impressive form while back in the Premier League, the 29-year-old could remain playing under Steven Gerrard, should Villa choose to make his loan permanent.

But Arsenal are ready to pounce if not, according to Sport. The Gunners are eyeing reinforcements in attack and midfield in the expectation that they will qualify for Europe next season and could do with the quality and experience of a player like Coutinho.

On the opposite side to Martin Odegaard, Villa's no.23 would be sure to offer creativity and the ability to link up Arsenal's left-hand side.

While the deal would make sense for a number of reasons – and Barca are apparently only asking for £30m for the player – it doesn't seem likely right now – and not just because Villa would sign him first ahead of the Gunners.

The ex-Liverpool and Inter man seems like the wrong age profile to slot into the Arsenal side right now and with the likes of Emile Smith Rowe still not guaranteed of a place in the starting line-up – and exciting youngster Charlie Patino set to develop into a star that Mikel Arteta will use in years to come – Coutinho seems superfluous to the project at London Colney.

Coutinho is valued to be worth around £16m by Transfermarkt.

