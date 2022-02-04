Arsenal report: Mikel Arteta set for sensational £180m summer spree

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta will be given £180m to spend in the summer to bolster his squad.

According to The Sun , the Gunners' billionaire ownership group KSE are set to pay whatever it takes to get the club competing for the title – and that includes the money to land their top three targets.

Arsenal didn't sign anyone of note in the January window, after missing out on Juventus-bound Dusan Vlahovic in the final days of the window. With KSE still very much enthused by Arteta's management, however, the cash will be available for a superstar striker and a midfielder to sit alongside Thomas Partey at the next available opportunity.

The north Londoners resisted pressing the button to activate Alexander Isak's release clause over the window, with stands at £75m – but may well go back to negotiate with Real Sociedad once more, according to the report. Apparently, the other two major targets are Everton star Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Wolves controller Ruben Neves.

Arsenal spent close to £150m last summer in bringing the average age of their team down. Aaron Ramsdale became the new no.1 in goal, Takehiro Tomiyasu and Ben White were added to the defence, while Albert Sambi Lokonga and Nuno Tavares added depth. Martin Odegaard converted his loan status into permanent residence in the Emirates dressing room.

It's thought that Arsenal may well look to strengthen in attack but also add capable back-ups across the pitch – while loan stars like William Saliba, Hector Bellerin and Reiss Nelson may either compete for places or be sold to raise more capital.

