Arsenal transfer news: Gunners poised to make offer for Leicester star James Maddison

Arsenal could make a move for Leicester attacking midfielder James Maddison this summer, according to reports.

Mikel Arteta is keen to revamp his squad after a disappointing campaign last time out.

Arsenal finished eighth in the Premier League in 2020/21 and failed to qualify for European competition for the first time since 1996.

Arteta, who is about to enter his second full season at the helm, could come under pressure unless Arsenal get off to a good start in 2021/22.

Ben White and Houssem Aouar are thought to be among his leading transfer targets this summer - but that list could soon include Maddison.

The Sun cites a report which states that the Gunners are exploring the possibility of bringing the England international to north London.

It won't be easy. Maddison is one of Leicester's star players, even if he was not always ever-present last time out.

The 24-year-old has his peak years ahead of him and is no doubt a big part of the Foxes' long-term plans.

Leicester narrowly missed out on the Champions League last season, just as they did the year before.

They will be participating in the Europa League in the upcoming campaign, though, and it could be argued that a move to Arsenal would be a step down.

Indeed, the north London outfit might be a bigger club historically, but Leicester - who won the FA Cup in May - have been the better team in recent years.

Maddison is also under contract until 2024, which means his current employers are under no pressure to sell.

It is also unclear where exactly he would fit in at Arsenal. Maddison is an excellent player but he occupies the same No.10 position as Emile Smith Rowe.

And with the academy product poised to sign a new five-year deal at the Emirates, Arsenal may well be planning to build the attack around him.

