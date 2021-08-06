Arsenal transfer news: Gunners preparing £50million bid for Sheffield United’s Sander Berge and Aaron Ramsdale

Arsenal are plotting a £50million raid for two of Sheffield United’s star players – Aaron Ramsdale and Sander Berge.

According to the Daily Star, the Gunners are keen to bring the pair on board and will test the Championship side’s resolve with a joint bid.

Unlike most relegated clubs, the Blades have managed to hold on to their best players so far, as they look to challenge for promotion under new manager Slavisa Jokanovic.

With the exception of John Lundstram, who ran down his contract before joining Rangers on a free transfer, Sheffield United are at virtually full strength.

Ramsdale and Berge are the two players who have attracted the most interest this summer but they will be staying at Bramall Lane as things stand.

Arsenal have already added Ben White, Albert Sambi Lokonga and Nuno Tavares to their ranks and their transfer business seemingly isn’t finished yet.

Ramsdale, who was an unused member of the England squad that reached the final of the Euros, is viewed as ideal competition for Bernd Leno.

After selling Emiliano Martinez to Aston Villa, Arsenal have struggled to find an adequate replacement who can keep their first-choice goalkeeper on his toes.

Meanwhile, Berge would enhance Arteta’s options in midfield, with the futures of Joe Willock, Granit Xhaka and Lucas Torreira shrouded in uncertainty.

The Norwegian international has impressed since joining from Genk in January 2020 and his absence through injury contributed to Sheffield United’s demise last season.

Addressing the rumours, Jokanovic emphasised his desire for both players to stay and help the club return to the top flight.

"If you ask me if I will sell, no," he said. “I am happy with their professionalism. I will be hurt if they leave my team. I understand this possibility exists, but I hope that will not happen."