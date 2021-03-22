Arsenal transfer news: Gunners target Houssem Aouar nearing Juventus move

Arsenal and Liverpool could both be left disappointed if Houssem Aouar rejects a move to the Premier League in favour of joining Juventus.

According to Tuttosport, Juve are ready to pounce for Aouar, with Mattia De Sciglio potentially key to completing a deal for the Lyon midfielder.

De Sciglio is currently on loan at Lyon and has confirmed that he is keen to extend his stay with the club beyond the summer.

“I would like to stay here. But I know it depends on me, on Lyon and on Juve. We'll see what happens at the end of the year,” said the full-back, in a recent interview.

The Italian international, who can play on either side of the defence, has made 22 appearances in Lyon’s title challenge.

Juventus believe that including De Sciglio as part of any deal for Aouar would not only lower the cost, but also help them beat Arsenal, Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain to his signature.

Although Arsenal were heavily linked with the French midfielder last summer, they couldn’t agree a fee with Lyon.

Aouar is being looked at by Liverpool as a potential replacement for Georginio Wijnaldum, should the Dutchman complete his long-awaited move to Barcelona.

Mauricio Pochettino’s PSG are another potential destination for the talented 22-year-old, who has six goals in 26 appearances this season.

He was called up to the national team by Didier Deschamps and made his debut in October, setting up two goals in the 7-1 thrashing of Ukraine.

Aouar has two years remaining on his current Lyon contract and seems ready to move on this summer, taking the next step in a promising career.

After coming through the club’s youth ranks to make his debut in February 2017, he soon established himself at the heart of their midfield.