Arsenal transfer news: Mesut Ozil encouraged Matteo Guendouzi to leave the club on loan

Matteo Guendouzi has revealed that Mesut Ozil advised him to join Hertha Berlin on loan from Arsenal.

The midfielder is spending the 2020/21 campaign in the Bundesliga after falling out of favour with Mikel Arteta.

Guendouzi did not play for Arsenal after a confrontation with Brighton striker Neal Maupay following his team’s 2-1 defeat at the Amex Stadium in June.

Arteta did not take kindly to what he perceived to be a breach of discipline and Guendouzi soon found himself out of first-team contention.

The Frenchman was reportedly hoping to reconcile with his manager over the summer, but Arteta instead decided to loan him out to Hertha Berlin.

And Guendouzi has revealed that he spoke to former Germany international Mesut Ozil, as well as Bernd Leno, about the Bundesliga before he made the move.

"I had a very good relationship with Mesut Ozil and Bernd Leno," the Lorient academy graduate told Kicker. “Both of them told me a lot of good things about the Bundesliga.”

Guendouzi’s future beyond this season is uncertain, but Arsenal added another midfielder to their ranks with the signing of Thomas Partey just before this month’s transfer deadline.

The Frenchman is unlikely to force his way back into the picture for as long as Arteta is in charge at the Emirates Stadium, but Guendouzi was still keen to stress the positives of his time with the Gunners.

“I played over 80 games there and had a good, intense time there,” he added. “I learned a lot there in terms of sport and grew up there. It was two good years for me.”

Guendouzi was linked with Villarreal, who are now managed by former Arsenal boss Unai Emery, during the summer.

A reunion could yet take place ahead of the 2021/22 campaign, with Arsenal likely to listen to offers at the end of the season.

