Arsenal transfer news: Gunners ready to listen to offers for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Arsenal will listen to any offers they receive for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang before the end of the transfer window, according to reports.

The Gabon international missed his team's opening-day defeat by Brentford after testing positive for COVID-19.

The club captain made his return as a substitute against Chelsea on Sunday, but he was unable to prevent a 2-0 loss.

Aubameyang signed a new contract with Arsenal less than a year ago that made him one of the Premier League's highest earners.

But as we enter the final week of the summer transfer window, the Daily Telegraph reports that the forward could be on his way out of the club he has represented since 2018.

Arsenal will listen to offers for the 32-year-old and will not stand in Aubameyang's way if another club shows an interest.

The former Borussia Dortmund striker had a difficult season last time out, scoring only 10 goals in the Premier League having hit 22 in each of the previous two campaigns.

Mikel Arteta often deployed him on the left-hand side of Arsenal's attack despite calls for Aubameyang to be used through the middle.

It is not overly surprising that the Gunners would consider selling the Gabonese in the coming days.

However, his £250,000-a-week wages will almost certainly be an obstacle in negotiations with other clubs.

Barcelona are thought to be admirers of Aubameyang but they would not be able to match his current salary.

That leaves Arsenal in a difficult position, with the club potentially having to keep hold of an ageing player and continue paying him a considerable weekly sum until his contract expires in 2022.

It is another sign of the disjointed nature in which the club has been run in recent years.

Having got themselves into a similar position with Mesut Ozil, history looks like it has repeated itself at Arsenal.

