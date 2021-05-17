Arsenal transfer news: Willian expected to leave after a disappointing debut season

Willian’s Arsenal career looks set for a premature end this summer after a string of underwhelming performances.

According to Football London, the Brazilian international is one of several players heading for the exit as Mikel Arteta plans to revamp his squad.

In August, Willian arrived at the Emirates on a free transfer from Chelsea, where he had spent the previous seven years of his career, scoring 63 goals in 339 appearances.

He signed a three-year contract and was expected to enhance the quality of Arsenal’s attack in open play and from set pieces.

Willian shone on his debut, claiming three assists in a comprehensive win away to Fulham, but has failed to impress over the course of the season.

Although he finally got his first goal for the club against West Bromwich Albion recently, it was too little too late.

While there are currently no firm offers on the table for Willian, interest is expected from Europe and elsewhere.

MLS side Inter Miami could be a potential destination for the 32-year-old, who discussed terms with David Beckham’s franchise last summer before electing to stay in the Premier League.

The move hasn’t worked out and Arteta is reportedly keen to move Willian and others on as he looks to rebuild at the end of a disappointing season, with Arsenal set for a mid-table finish.

On Friday, it was announced that David Luiz will be leaving the club when his contract expires next month, while Lucas Torreira, Matteo Guendouzi, Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Eddie Nketiah will be made available for transfer.

It’s hoped that shifting these fringe players will help fund new signings to strengthen Arsenal’s team and get them challenging for Champions League qualification once more.