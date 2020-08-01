Ashley Young on target as Inter Milan beat Atalanta to finish second in Serie A

Ashley Young helped Inter Milan secure a second-placed finish in Serie A with a 2-0 win away to Atalanta.

With victory at the Gewiss Stadium enough for either side to finish as runners-up to Juventus, Antonio Conte’s men achieved the feat after a fast start on the road.

Danilo D’Ambrosio scored the opener after 50 seconds when he headed home Young’s cross and it was 2-0 just 19 minutes later.

Ex-Manchester United player Young brought the ball forward, cut inside and curled into the bottom right corner as Inter finished the campaign on 82 points.

8 – Ashley Young (four goals, four assists) has been involved in 8+ goals in a single season in the top-5 European leagues for his first time since 2011/12, 13 with Manchester United. Rediscovery.#AtalantaInterpic.twitter.com/PeyY325GeE— OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) August 1, 2020

Juventus’ 3-1 home defeat to Roma meant they were only a single point ahead of the Nerazurri after they completed their regular season.

With top goalscorer Cristiano Ronaldo rested ahead of the Champions League’s resumption next week, the Scudetto winners were undone despite taking a fifth-minute lead through Gonzalo Higuain.

Nikola Kalinic levelled with 23 minutes played before Diego Perotti’s spot-kick on the stroke of half-time put Roma ahead.

Perotti added another seven minutes into the second period and Juventus, without Paulo Dybala as well, could not find a way back.

Juventus’ Cristiano Ronaldo, left, and Paulo Dybala were rested by boss Maurizio Sarri for the final Serie A match of the season against Roma (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

Lazio missed out on the chance to leapfrog Atalanta and finish third after they suffered a 3-1 loss at Napoli.

Ciro Immobile netted his 36th league goal of the campaign to be crowned 2020 European Golden Shoe winner, but it was scant consolation in the end for the visitors.

Goals from Fabian Ruiz, Lorenzo Insigne and Matteo Politano ensured Gennaro Gattuso’s men concluded the term with a win to place them seventh while Lazio end in fourth.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic brushed off a failed penalty to score in a 3-0 win for AC Milan against Cagliari at the San Siro.

Ragnar Klavan’s own-goal put the hosts ahead before they missed the chance to double their advantage when Ibrahimovic was denied from the spot a minute before the break.

It was quickly forgotten in the 55th minute though, when the Swede smashed home and Samu Castillejo wrapped up the scoring two minutes later.

Earlier in the day, relegated Brescia finished with a 1-1 draw at home to Claudio Ranieri’s Sampdoria after Ernesto Torregrossa cancelled out Mehdi Leris’ opener while the visitors had Kristoffer Askildsen sent off in stoppage-time for a second bookable offence.