Aston Villa agree deal with Bayer Leverkusen for Leon Bailey
By PA Staff
Aston Villa have agreed a deal to sign Jamaica winger Leon Bailey.
Villa announced on Saturday that a move had been put in place for the 23-year-old Bayer Leverkusen man, subject to a medical and personal terms being agreed.
Bailey has spent four seasons with Leverkusen, making over 100 appearances after his move from Genk.
He earned a place in the Bundesliga team of the season in 2018 and will head to Villa Park with 10 caps for his country to his name.
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.