Ayr make winning start after Michael Miller double

Defender Michael Miller scored twice as Ayr opened their Scottish Championship campaign with a 2-1 win over Queen of South, as both sides finished with 10 men at Somerset Park.

The Honest Men went in front after 13 minutes when Miller headed in at the back post from a corner, with the defender doubling the lead just five minutes later from another floated delivery by Joe Chalmers.

Queen of South were awarded a penalty in the 55th minute when Gregor Buchanan was fouled by Ayr defender Jack Baird, and Stephen Dobbie converted from the spot.

The visitors were reduced to 10 men on 66 minutes when full-back James Maxwell was sent off after a second caution for simulation in the penalty area.

In stoppage time, Ayr midfielder Luke McCowan was also dismissed for another booking, before goalkeeper Viljami Sinisalo made sure of all three points with a brilliant reaction save from Buchanan’s point-blank header.