Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu convinced Lionel Messi will stay

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu is convinced Lionel Messi has a long future with the Catalan club.

The six-time Ballon dโ€™Or winner has spent his entire senior career with Barca and Bartomeu is confident he will remain at the Nou Camp, despite speculation the 33-year-old could leave when his current deal expires next year.

โ€œWith Messi we talk, we have talked and we will talk,” Bartomeu told TV3, according to the clubโ€™s official website.

โ€œHe is the best player in football history, he has years of football ahead and he is in top form.

โ€œI have no doubt that he will continue at Barca, his future is here in football and after football.”