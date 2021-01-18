Ben Woodburn returns to Liverpool after Blackpool loan spell ends

Ben Woodburn’s Blackpool loan spell is over and the Wales striker has returned to Liverpool.

Woodburn made only three Sky Bet League One starts for Blackpool and failed to score in his 11 appearances for the Seasiders.

The 21-year-old also contracted coronavirus during his disappointing time at Bloomfield Road.

“Blackpool Football Club can confirm that Ben Woodburn has now returned to Liverpool following the end of his loan agreement,” read a statement on the club website.

“The club would like to thank Ben for all his efforts in tangerine and wish him the very best of luck for the future.”

Woodburn made his Liverpool debut in November 2016 and, in just his second appearance, became the club’s youngest goalscorer at the age of 17 years and 45 days.

He scored against Leeds in the EFL Cup at Anfield to better Michael Owen’s record by 98 days.

Woodburn, who has also had loan spells at Oxford and Sheffield United, scored on his Wales debut against Austria in September 2017 and has won 10 caps, scoring twice.