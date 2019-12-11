Bid to wind up Birmingham dismissed in court
A judge has dismissed a bid to wind up Sky Bet Championship club Birmingham.
Judge Sebastian Prentis analysed the club’s case at an Insolvency and Companies Court hearing in London on Wednesday after being told that the club had a tax debt.
Lawyers representing HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) had made an application to wind up.
But barrister Giselle McGowan, who represented HMRC, told the judge that the debt had been paid.
No detail of the amount Birmingham, who are 14th in the Championship, had owed emerged at the hearing.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.